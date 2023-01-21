Know about Julian Sands Missing Update

The BBC reports that aerial searches for actor Julian Sands have resumed. However, ground investigations continue to be halted due to poor road conditions, weeks of rain. Cell phone pings showed that Sands’ phone moved two days after he was reported missing.

Near where he was last seen, his automobile was discovered. There is “no specific date” on when the search will end, according to officials. One of the two hikers who vanished on Friday, January 13, has been identified as Julian Sands, who starred in Room with a View, Warlock, and Arachnophobia. In the San Gabriel Mountains, he is thought to have trekked the Baldy Bowl Trail, according to KTLA.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement saying, “Due to harsh weather and alpine circumstances, the search was challenging and the utilisation of aviation resources was limited throughout the weekend.” The ongoing hunt for air resources will be updated when new information becomes available. In January, California experienced storms that broke records, including a bomb cyclone and what NBC News dubbed a “parade of storms.” The police warn against trekking at this time because of the “adverse and highly dangerous” circumstances on Mount Baldy. The walk is particularly risky since the snow has turned to ice, according to the sheriff’s office.

California is experiencing all kinds of record weather phenomena. Last year was the driest July on record, followed by the snowiest December, according to NPR. Search and rescue teams had to respond to 14 rescues on Mount Baldy in the last month. “Unfortunately, two hikers have not survived in the past four weeks after falling and injuring themselves,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team said on Facebook Wednesday.

About Julian Richard Morley Sands

English actor Julian Richard Morley Sands, who is residing in the US, was born on January 4, 1958. The Killing Fields, A Room with a View, Warlock, Arachnophobia, Boxing Helena, and Leaving Las Vegas are just a few of the movies he is well-known for playing in. He is most recognised for his roles as Yulish Rabitov in Banshee, Jor-El in Smallville, and Vladimir Bierko in 24.

Sands was born the third of five boys on 4 January 1958 in Otley, West Riding of Yorkshire, to a mother Brenda, who raised her children alone after her divorce. Sands was educated at Lord Wandsworth College, Long Sutton, Hampshire. Her younger brother Quentin was voted “Britain’s $exiest Man” by She magazine in 1998.

Read Also – Who is Jerry Blavat Wife? What was Jerry Blavat’s cause of death?