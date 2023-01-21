Indianapolis Ranyia Grundy Dies In A Shootout: What Happened to Ranyia Grundy

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the 17-year-old girl killed in a gunshot on Thursday afternoon on Indianapolis’ near north side as Ranyia Grundy. Indianapolis police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing. Let’s look into it more.

What Happened to Ranyia Grundy?

Police in Indianapolis are investigating a gunshot after finding two victims inside a car they briefly pursued on the city’s north side on Thursday afternoon. Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received reports of a person lying on the road near the 3100 block of North Guilford Avenue at 2:30 p.m. This triggered a frenzy of action.

Police couldn’t see anyone on the road, but they did notice a red automobile driving “erratically” away from Guilford Avenue, according to Sgt. Genae Cook. Officers attempted to stop the auto and pursued it; the brief chase ended about a half mile away at the intersection of 30th Street and College Avenue.

Cook stated that two people got out of the vehicle. One was shot in the foot but was taken to the hospital in good condition. The unhurt second passenger in the automobile was taken to the department’s homicide unit for interrogation. Cook reported that the driver was shot and taken to a hospital, where she died. On Friday, the Marion County Coroner’s Office verified her identification as 17-year-old Ranyia Grundy.

Athlead Indy, Inc. represented Grundy, and they displayed images and videos of her on their website. The squad regarded her as a motivational leader and a stiff competitor. Her coaches and teammates applauded her for being a hard worker and a shining example.

Investigation Is On:

Police continued investigating the vicinity of 30th and College and Guilford Avenue to determine what occurred before the incident. Around 3:25 p.m., police requested cars to avoid the area “for some time” after officers blocked off the intersection of 30th and College. From the scene, Cook stated, “This is when our community comes into play,” “We must operate as a team, and the information you provide to us and our detectives is critical to solving every crime that happens.” Cook urged anyone with information to come forward, adding that the community is not in danger. On Thursday night, IMPD asked anybody with information on the incident to contact Detective Daniel Hiatt at the murder bureau at 317-327-3475 or [email protected]

