Brittney Watson Missing: Murder Warrant Issued For Tennesse Woman Husband, Brittney Watson

Authorities in Tennessee have identified her potentially suicidal ex-husband as a suspect in the disappearance of a 34-year-old mother who has been missing for more than a week. Assuming Kevin Watson is still alive, an arrest warrant for first-degree murder will be issued in connection with Britney Anderson Watson’s Jan. 7 abduction out of Haywood County, Sheriff Billy Garrett, Jr. announced during a press conference.

What do the Officials say about the incident?

Britney’s truck was discovered with a flat tyre around Exit 52, and Kevin’s was found abandoned near Big Eddy. Authorities claim Kevin’s pickup contained a vague message that led them to suspect he was suicidal. “I’m going to make it easy for you guys,” the sheriff stated at the press conference, omitting to comment on a section of the note that looked to be intended exclusively for authorities. Britney is dead, according to the sheriff’s early inquiry. If Kevin is still alive, authorities plan to prosecute him with first-degree murder. “This is done to cover all options and to meet the requirements for me to receive extra resources to assist with the search,” Garrett explained.

The investigation is On:

The sheriff stated that the search and investigation were ongoing. “If they are not discovered, then on Friday, we will hopefully arrange a major search party of volunteers to cover the entire area and ensure nothing was overlooked,” he posted on Facebook. “May God grant us the ability to bring closure to the three children and extended family.” Anyone with information on the couple’s location is encouraged to call the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at 731-772-6158. If you are a victim, please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and private.

