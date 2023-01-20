Who is Van Conner Wife? What was Van Conner’s cause of death?

Van Conner was a professional American rock musician. He was well-recognized as the bassist for Screaming Trees. Recently Van Conner died on 17 January 2023.

As a bass player in high school, Van Conner formed the band Explosive Generation with his brother Gary Lee Conner and Mark Pickerel. The band later resurfaced as Screaming Trees in 1985 with singer Mark Lanegan.

The band moved from Ellensburg, Washington, to Seattle in the 1080s for their success and growth. Van Konner worked with Screaming Trees on seven studio albums until the band split in 2000.

What was the cause of the death of Van Conner?

Van Conner died suddenly of pneumonia on 17 January 2023 at the age of 55. The news of his sudden death has created a stir in the internet world, due to which people have started searching for Van Conner’s death and the reason behind his death. Following Van Conner’s death, his fans, friends, and others have been paying tribute to him through social media.

💔Rest in Peace and Power to one of the very greatest, a true gentleman and great songwriter/musician Van Conner you will be dearly missed by so many. Love to you forever.#VanConner pic.twitter.com/N182AkwtRP — Mike Johnson (@mikejohnson65) January 18, 2023

Who is Van Conner Wife?

According to sources, Van Conner’s wife is Jill Danielson. Van and Jill married in 1993. Van Conner never gave enough information about his wife to tell anyone about her. Not much can be said about Jill Danielson since little is known about a conner’s wife. Van Conner also did not give any information about his children. Van Connor used to keep his personal life private, due to which very little is known about his personal life.

Van Conner Music Career

The Screaming Trees band consisted of Van Conner, guitarist Gary Lee Conner, vocalist Mark Lanegan, and drummer Mark Pickerel. in 1991 and drummer Mark Pickerel was replaced by Barrett Martin. Subsequently, in 1996, Josh Homme became a part of the band Screaming Trees.

Van Konner had released several songs with his group members, including Invisible Lantern, Clairvoyance, Buzz Factory, Even If and Especially When, Sweet Oblivion, Uncle Anesthesia, Last Words: The Final Recordings, Nearly Lost You, Beat Happening/Screaming Trees, Something About Today, Winter Songs Tour Tracks, “Dollar Bill”, “Bed of Roses”, “All I Know”, “Sworn and Broken”, “Butterfly”, and more.

