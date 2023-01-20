Who has Olivia Culpo dated? Does Olivia Culpo have a kid?

Olivia Culpo is a famous model, actress, fashion influencer, and social media personality. In 2012, Olivia Culpo won the Miss Rhode Island USA pageant. Olivia Culpo was crowned Miss Universe and Miss USA. On September 10, 2013, Olivia Culpo also walked in the Sherry Hill Fashion Show. In 2014, Olivia made her acting debut in the “The Other Woman” film as Raven-Haired Beauty.

After that, in 2017, Olivia appeared in her second movie, “American Satan” as Gretchen. Olivia Culpo also appeared in some movies like Reprisal, Venus as a Boy, I Feel Pretty, Paradise City, Hell’s Kitchen, and The Swing of Things. Olivia Culpo also appeared in many modelling shows, including Miss Universe 2015, Miss Universe 2022, Miss Universe 2020, Model Squad, Miss Universe 2019, The Culpo Sisters, and more.

Who is Olivia Culpo Boyfriend?

Olivia Culpo is an unmarried woman. Olivia first started dating musician Nick Jonas in 2013, but after 2 years, in 2015, Olivia Culpo separated from Nick Jonas. After this, Olivia Culpo was in a relationship with athlete Tim Tebow till November 2015. After this, Olivia started dating football player Danny Amendola in February 2016 and remained in the relationship till April 2019, after which they separated. Olivia Culpo has been in a relationship with football player Christian McCaffrey since the summer of 2019. Football player Christian McCaffrey plays for the San Francisco 49ers in the National Football League (NFL) as a running back. Currently, Olivia Culpo boyfriend is Christian McCaffrey.

How old is Olivia Culpo?

Olivia Culpo’s age is 30 years. Olivia Culpo’s full name is Olivia Frances Culpo. Olivia Culpo was born to Susan Curran and Peter Culpo in Cranston, Rhode Island, U.S. Olivia Culpo’s birth date is May 8, 1992. Olivia Culpo’s height is 1.7m approx. Olivia Culpo’s nationality is American. Olivia Culpo has four siblings. Their names are Sophia Culpo, Gus Culpo, Aurora Culpo, and Peter Culpo. Olivia Culpo did her studies at St. Mary Academy – Bay View and Boston University.

How much is Olivia Culpo’s Net worth?

Olivia Culpo is a famous model and actress. Olivia has won many pageant shows. Olivia did commercials for many companies such as L’Oréal, Kipling and Uberlis. Apart from this, Olivia has also acted in many movies and TV shows. Olivia earned most of her money from her modelling and acting. Apart from this, Olivia also earns her income from social media. Olivia Culpo’s net worth of around $7 million.

