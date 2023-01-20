What is Badara Alieu Joof Cause of Death?

At the age of 65, Gambia’s vice president Badara Alieu Joof died. In this article, we will go through all the details about his death in detail.

What happend to Badara Alieu Joof

On January 18, Vice President of Gambia Badara Alieu passed away in India, as informed by President Adama Barrow. Through Twitter, he shared the information as

“Fellow #Gambians, it is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing away of my #VicePresident, His Excellency Badara Alieu Joof. The sad event took place in India after a short illness. May Allah grant him Jannahtul Firdawsi.

— President Barrow (@BarrowPresident) January 18, 2023

This Tweet is written by the President of Gambia’s official twitter account. According to the tweet, Joof passed away after a short illness. This incident happened in India. In the last line of the tweet, he remembered May Allah grant him Jannahtul Firdawsi.

Know more about Badara Alieu Joof

A former civil servant from The Gambia and politician served as vice president from 2022 until his death. Apart from this, he also worked as Minister of Research, Science and Technology for five years.

He got his early education from Armitage High School and received his education to become an educator at a local college, Yundum Teachers College.

He had very qualified in his academics. From the University of Bristol, he completed his graduation. At the same time, from the University of London with a master’s in English and from the University of Bath, he took a master’s degree in development economics.

Career details of Badara Alieu Joof

Badara Alieu Joof started his career as an English teacher at the Gambia college. Eventually, he worked as the Head of the Department for languages & literature at the Nusrat High School. He also worked for the Ministry of Education as a permanent secretary. Later in 2002, he joined as permanent secretary of the Ministry of Local Government and Lands.

Joof also worked as Gambia’s World Bank liaison officer. If we talk about his contribution, he helped Mariam Sarr-Ceesay, minister of higher education, to bring new things to the education policy. He often advised the nation’s tourism industry to work from beyond the routine and become more proactive.

Social Media Tributes

U.S. Embassy Banjul

The U.S. Embassy in Banjul sends its deepest condolences to the President of The Republic of The Gambia, Adama Barrow, the Joof Family, and the government and people of The Gambia on the passing of His Excellency, the Vice President of The Republic of The Gambia Badara Alieu Joof.

Y.T.C

May Badara Alieu Joof rests in peace, We thank Mr. Joof for coming to visit the TRNC on an official visit before his passing. We send our condolences to his loved ones. We hope to see Gambian-Turkish Cypriot ties strengthen to honor his legacy.

Behgjet Pacolli

My deepest condolences to #Gambia President @BarrowPresident, the people of Gambia, and the family of Gambia’s Vice President Joof who has died of illness in India. My thoughts are with his family and the people of #Gambia.

Embassy of The Gambia in Washington, D.C.

The Embassy this morning 18 January, 2023 lowered the national flag to half mast in memory of the late Vice President of the Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency Alieu Joof. Rest in Peace.

Almameh S Manga

I extend my heartfelt condolences to HE the President of the Republic of The Gambia and the entire people of the Gambia on the passing of the VP HE Alieu Joof. May Allah grant him Jannah and all the departed souls. It’s a sad day for the country.

