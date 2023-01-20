California Goshen Murder: How did the Parraz Family Kill?

Two shooters stormed home in Tulare County, Central California, early Monday, killing six people. Let’s take a closer look at the Goshen home homicides.

California Goshen murder:

Six family members, including a 16-year-old mother and her 10-month-old newborn, were killed in a gang-related attack at a property in Central California, according to police. Police in Goshan is now seeking at least two individuals in connection with the murders. A shooting occurred at a residence just east of Visalia in the unincorporated town of Goshen. The victims were revealed to be family members. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux indicated that it was “quite evident” that the family was targeted because they had known gang affiliations and had been involved in previous narcotics investigations.

Who are the Victims?

Six victims are all members of the Parraz family. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as Rosa Parraz, 72, Eladio Parraz Jr., 52, Jennifer Analla, 50, Marcos Parraz, 19, Elyssa Parraz, 16, and her 10-month-old baby Nycholas Parraz.

How did the Parraz family kill?

Officers were summoned to a residence in Goshen about 4 a.m. local time after receiving a complaint reporting many gunshots, according to Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux. Sheriff Boudreaux later stated that a deputy responding to the report found the baby in the arms of her 16-year-old mother in a ditch outside the property. Both had sustained head injuries. According to Boudreaux, forensic analysis revealed that she attempted to leave before the gunman caught up with her, stood over her, and fired multiple shots into her skull.

One more victim was standing in the doorway, and three others, including an older adult, were inside, according to the sheriff. Everyone perished on the scene except for one man who died after being taken to a hospital. The sheriff reported that two ladies escaped the assault by hiding in a nearby trailer. Officials will question the three survivors. During the killings, one of them hid inside the house. “He was so terrified that all he could do was hold the door, hoping he wasn’t the next victim,” Boudreaux explained.

One of the Victims Has a Criminal Record:

Eladio Parraz Jr., a felon killed in the shooting on Monday, was detained on January 3 due to a search warrant at home; nevertheless, Boudreaux claimed Parraz Jr. was not the “original intended target” and opted not to comment. According to jail records, Parraz Jr., 52, had an extensive criminal history, including reckless driving to evade arrest, having a pistol, and using drugs. According to the sheriff, the search warrant was issued as a consequence of a parole compliance inspection during which detectives discovered shot casings on the ground. The residents, according to Boudreaux, would not allow officials to enter the house. According to court records, they returned with a search warrant and apprehended Parraz Jr. after discovering ammo, a rifle, a shotgun, and methamphetamine in the home. After four days, he was released on bail.

