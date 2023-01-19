Who is Tony Blackburn Wife? Is Tony Blackburn still married to Tessa Wyatt?

Tony Blackburn is a singer, disc jockey and television presenter. Tony first gained popularity in the 1960s, on light programs and Radio Caroline Pirates. After this, Tony joined the BBC Light Program. Tony Blackburn was the first disc jockey to broadcast on BBC Radio on 30 September 1967. Tony Blackburn has also worked for BBC Radio 2, the British Forces Broadcasting Service, BBC Local Radio, Classic Gold Digital and Capital London. In 2002, Tony Blackburn appeared on the British reality TV show “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!” were the winners.

How many wives has Tony Blackburn had?

Tony Blackburn married twice. He only had two wives. Tony Blackburn first married Tessa Wyatt in 1972. But in 1977, Tony divorced Tessa Wyatt. Tony Blackburn married Debbie Blackburn in 1992. Tony and Debbie Blackburn are still together.

Is Tony Blackburn still married to Tessa Wyatt?

Tony Blackburn married actress Tessa Wyatt in 1972. In 1973, the couple was blessed with a son, Simon Anthony Blackburn, on 8 April 1973. But Tony and Tessa separated in 1976 and divorced in 1977. After this, Tony got married for the second time. Tony Blackburn and Tessa Wyatt are no longer together, and they parted ways many years ago.

Who is Tony Blackburn Wife?

Tessa Wyatt was Tony Blackburn’s first wife. In 1992, Tony Blackburn married Debbie Blackburn for the second time after divorcing his first wife. Debbie Blackburn is a theatre agent. Tony and Debbie have a daughter, Victoria Blackburn, born in 1997. Tony has two grandchildren. Tony Blackburn and Tony Blackburn’s wife, Debbie, are still together after marriage. Tony Blackburn lives in Arkley, Hertfordshire and has been a vegetarian since the age of 4.

How old is Tony Blackburn DJ?

Tony Blackburn was born in Guildford, Surrey, England, to Kenneth Fleming Blackburn and Pauline Cubitt. Tony Blackburn’s age is 79 years. A few days later, on January 29, Tony will turn 80. Tony Blackburn’s real name is Anthony Kenneth Blackburn. Tony’s birth date is 29 January 1943. Tony Blackburn’s nationality is English. Tony has a sister whose name is Jacqueline Blackburn.

How much does Tony Blackburn earn?

Tony Blackburn has earned his income from his singing career and DJ career. According to other sources, Tony Blackburn’s net worth is around $20 million. Tony lives his life in complete luxury and comfort. It has all the facilities which are necessary for it. Tony has no dearth of any Vastu and money.

Read Also:- Is Kristin Chenoweth still married? How many times has Kristin Chenoweth been married?