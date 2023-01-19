Who is Megan Thee Stallion boyfriend? Did Megan Thee Stallion get married?

Megan Thee Stallion first rose to tab fame when her freestyling videos became popular on Instagram. In 2018, Megan Thee Stallion signed to 300 Entertainment, with which Megan released the extended play Suga (2020) and the mixtape Fever (2019). Megan’s Dono charted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200.

Megan Thee Stallion released her debut album “Good News” (2020). Megan is best known for her single “Savage”. In July 2020, Megan Thee Stallion was shot by rapper Tory Lanez in Hollywood Hills, California. The shooting of Megan’s album “Good News” was a part. In December 2022, Tory Lanez went on trial for the shooting and was acquitted.

Who is Megan Thee Stallion boyfriend?

Megan Thee Stallion is unmarried. Megan confirmed her relationship on February 19, 2021, on her Instagram Live. Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend’s name is Pardison Fontaine. He is a rapper. It is not yet known whether Megan Thee Stallion is in a relationship or not.

How tall is Megan Thee Stallion?

Megan Thee Stallion’s height is 5 feet 8 inches approx. Megan’s full name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete. Megan Thee Stallion’s age is 27 years. Megan Thee Stallion was born to Holly Thomas in San Antonio, Texas, U.S. Megan’s birth date is February 15, 1995. Megan Thee Stallion did her school at Pearland High School and graduated from Prairie View A&M University and then Texas Southern University. Megan Thee Stallion’s nationality is American.

Megan Thee Stallion New Songs

Megan Thee Stallion began her singing career in 2016 with the “Rich Ratchet” mixtape. In 2022, Megan Thee Stallion released many songs, including “Traumazine”, “Sweetest Pie”, “Pressurelicious”, “Ungrateful”, “Lick”, “Plan B”, and “Her”. Megan Thee Stallion also released many songs like “Butter (Remix)”, “Cry Baby”, “Girls in the Hood”, “Diamonds”, “Cash Shit”, “Big Ole Freak”, “Hot Girl Summer”, “Body”, “Crazy Family”, “Three Point Stance”, “Big Booty”, “Beautiful Mistakes”, “Shots Fired”, “Dolla Sign Slime”, “What’s New”, “Sugar Baby”, “Budget”, “Circles”, “It Was a… (Masked Christmas)”, “Anxiety”, “Not Nice”, “Gift & a Curse”, “Freak Nasty”, “Shots Fired”, Tina Snow, and more.

