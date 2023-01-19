Who is Cordarrelle Patterson girlfriend?

Nicknamed the “Flash,” Patterson currently plays for the Atlanta Falcons, with whom he has signed as of 2021. Prior to joining the Falcons, Patterson played for the Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, and Chicago Bears.

The Falcons are on a winning streak, kicking off the new year with two wins under their belt, first against the Cardinals (January 1) and then against the Buccaneers (January 8). And for Cordarrelle Patterson, it looks like this is going to be a big year.

We know Cordarrelle Patterson’s girlfriend amid the NFL player’s engagement news. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Cordarrelle Patterson had announced that he had proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Taylor Quick. The pro soccer player popped the question while on a beach vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands with Quick.

Shortly after announcing their engagement, the Atlanta Falcons congratulated one of their star players. “Congratulations [Cordarrelle Patterson] on her recent engagement,” the official Twitter account wrote, along with photos of Patterson on one knee, ring in hand.

Cordarrelle and Taylor got together nearly a decade ago

It’s unconfirmed how Cordarrelle Patterson met Taylor Quick, but the pair have been in a relationship for nearly a decade. Not much is known about Taylor Quick other than that she is from Charlotte, North Carolina. She now resides in Atlanta, Georgia, where she is raising her family.

Quick described herself as a “stay-at-home mom” in 2019. She opened up about working moms. “Nobody notices the hard work of a mother. I promise. It’s because a mother’s job is never done,” Quick tweeted the same year.

Cordarrelle Patterson and his girlfriend have children together

Cordarrelle and his partner have been together for many years and have welcomed several children together. Both had children from previous relationships. Patterson has a daughter, Cienna, born in November 2013, who is currently around nine years old. Cienna lives in Tennessee with her mother, but Patterson tries to see her as often as possible, reports the Star Tribune. Quick has a son, Avian, from his previous relationship with Caleb King. Their first child together, a daughter named Zyana Rachelle, was born in March 2018. Zyana is around four years old at the time of publishing.

Their second child, a son named Qoi Aiko, was born in January 2021.

The couple have opened up about the loss of their child

On January 30, 2017, Cordarrelle Patterson and her girlfriend, now engaged, lost their child during pregnancy.

That same year, Patterson chose to raise awareness of baby pregnancy loss during My Cause My Cleats Week. This annual initiative is for NFL players to raise awareness for a variety of causes. Patterson explained that she lost son Zyan when she Taylor Quick was about 18-20 weeks pregnant.

“The necklace I’m wearing is actually my son’s name and his birthday in the back, his name was Zyan,” Patterson explained to Fallon Marie Christopher during My Cause My Cleats week.

