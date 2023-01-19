What is Chris Ford’s Cause of Death? The Former NBA Player Died At 74

Chris Ford, a member of the 1981 Boston Celtics championship team, a longtime NBA coach, and the player credited with making the league’s first 3-point basket, has died, according to his family. On Wednesday, the family announced the death via the Celtics. No formal cause of death was stated, but Ford died on Tuesday, according to the statement. According to the Press of Atlantic City, he died in Philadelphia. “Chris’s family, friends, and teammates all adored him. He adored his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the whole Celtics organisation, “According to the family statement. “He was always humble and respectful to everyone lucky enough to be a part of his life.”

What is Chris Ford’s Cause of Death?

According to sports journalist Dick Weiss, the cause of death in New Jersey was heart failure. Ford played most of his 10-year career with the Detroit Pistons, where he appeared 485 times as a shooting guard between 1972 and 1978 when he was traded to the Boston Celtics.

The Career of Chris Ford:

Ford was named the team’s MVP in his first season with the Red Sox. Following leaving the team after the 1981–1982 campaign, he served as an assistant coach with the Celtics from 1983 until 1990, helping former teammates Larry Bird and Robert Parish win two championships in 1984 and 1986 under K.C. Jones’ direction. Jones. He joins Bill Russell, Tom Heinsohn, and Jones as one of four former Celtics to have won championships as both a player and a coach.

Notable Career of Chris Ford:

“As a player, Chris Ford’s career with the Celtics stretched over a decade, and he left his impact every step of the way,” the Celtics said in a statement. “‘Doc,’ as his teammates affectionately called him, was a fundamentally versatile all-around guard. The Boston Celtics express their condolences to the Ford family and many friends.”

Ford, born in Atlantic City, New Jersey, was drafted by the Detroit Pistons out of Villanova in 1972. He played there for six seasons before being moved to the Celtics. On Oct. 12, 1979, he began the following season by sinking the first 3-point shot in NBA history in Boston’s triumph over the Houston Rockets.

