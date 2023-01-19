How did Jengo Stevens die?

Jengo Stevens, Sierra Leonean-based politician, has died suddenly. Let’s check out the cause behind the death of Stevens Death and all things in detail.

What happened to Jengo Stevens

Sierra Leonean-based famous politician and son of Late President Siaka Stevens Jengo Stevens died on January 18, 2023. Jengo Stevens’s friend confirmed the news on Social Media. His Friend wrote on Facebook, “Hmm 2023, you are being too aggressive oh! You have another important life.

Amb Dr Jengo Stevens, the son of late President Stevens, has also passed away today, 18 /01/23Lord God / Allah kindly forgive all his mistakes. RIP, my good friend”.

The reason behind the death of Jengo Stevens

Jengo Stevens died on January 18, and we are sorry to have informed you about this sad news. Jengo was known as a very amiable and warm personality. His followers and near one are curious to know about the cause of his death. The exact cause of the death of Jengo Stevens has not been announced yet. As soon as we find something new, we will update this section.

Know more about Jengo Stevens

Jengo Stevens was a famous politician from Sierra Leonean. The former president of Sierra Leone, who served the nation from 1971 to 1985, was the father of Jengo Stevens. He represented the Kambia District to the parliament. Currently, the All People’s Congress is the ruling party in his country, and he was an active member of this party.

His father, Siaka Stevens, served the nation as President from 1971 to 1985 and as a Prime Minster from 1967 to 1971. Despite all things, his ruling time was counted as patrimonial and self-indulgence, who suppressed power through exploitation and corruption.

In April 1971, He established Sierra Leone as a republic country. After just one day, the parliament approved the constitution, and he took office. As Chairman of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) from July 1980 to June 1981, he improved the development of the Mano River Union; This union is a three-nation joint of Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone.

Tributes for Jengo Stevens

Many followers and friends of Jengo remberd him and shared their sympthoy through Social media posts.

Haroona Amara

That’s the work of the Supreme being… God the father in heaven….for every man born of a woman shall die. May their precious souls continue to RIPP

Idrissa Angel Junior Conteh

Only God knows why He has decided to take these well served friends and brothers in just 3days consecutively..

We hope and pray He keeps us alive and from all attacks of the enemy….

My sympathy and heartfelt condolences Sir.

Aliya Aliya FatmataAbdulai

A great man has finally succumb to the Shadow of death.😭😭 He was like a father to our family. To others, a philanthropy, a mentor, a guardian etc. I pray that Allah accord him the hands of mercy in his eternity journey. Rest In Peace #Dr.Jengo

Ajami Palo

Life is a journey, not a destination. May his soul rest in perfect peace. Ameen!

Wil Bankole-Gibson

For whom the bell tolls?😭

Any man’s death diminishes me, because I am involved in Mankind; And therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee.”

R.I.P. Wor. Bro. Dr. Jengo Stevens.

