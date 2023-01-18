Zach Smith, 11 Month Old Girl Missing, Last seen with him

Zach Smith was identified as the adult suspect who was last scene with the 11-month-old girl child Steve. According to the police officers, a direct Amber alert was sent to the mobile devices on the 17th of January, 2023, as authorities looked forward to finding the girl. There have been proper missing details investigated at midnight itself. The girl was directly seen with Smith at 12:30 a.m. on the 16th of January 2023 in Texas, and the department of public safety certainly looks forward to investigating the entire details and the relationship between the basketball player and the girl is not investigated further.

Zach Smith was Last seen with Darla Steve

Darla Steve is the 11-month-old girl who was directly last scene at 12:30 a.m. on the 16th of January 2023 with Zach Smith, who was directly seen taking custody of the girl child after that, both of them are missing. There are no details available to the police officers related to these two individuals themselves. There has been a direct Amber alert that went against the 29-year-old basketball player as both of them were last seen in Texas. The police officers are investigating the details and looking forward to gaining proper knowledge about where the individual might be and in what condition he is.

Zach Smith Details of Abduction

Zach Smith is estimated to have abducted the 11-year-old Steve as there have been no details available about the girl after she was last seen on the 16th of January 2023, and the police officers also not got any details about the girl other than seeing her with smith. An Amber alert has directly been sent to all the police departments in Texas as they have directly stated that there is a high chance that the girl is in danger. It is also immediately disclosed to the police officers that a proper investigation might be done to gain proper knowledge. The authorities are looking forward to finding both of them in a short period.

Amber Alert against Zach Smith

Zach Smith has directly got an Amber alert against him as the police officers have last seen the girl child on the 16th of January 2023 with him, so it is estimated that the basketball player has directly kidnapped the child. The police officers are looking forward to gaining proper knowledge about the overall incident, so there is proper information that needs to be taken care of as the police officers are looking forward to gaining the knowledge of the information they have. There is certain information that the police officers need to investigate, so the Amber alert is being sent to all the police departments of Texas to gain proper knowledge about the overall incident.

Darla Steve Missing Details

Darla Steve has been missing since the 16th of January, 2023, after she was last spotted at 12:30 a.m. After that, she was just seen with smith, and as there have not been any details about her location, there is no information available. The condition she is so the police officers are very determined to know the exact location of the girl. They have also estimated that the girl might be in severe danger, so high city authorities do our investigation. The police officer immediately wants to protect the girl from danger as they have estimated that the girl might be endangered.

Read Also – Amber Alert Issued For Darla Steve Today In Texas: Check Out Here To More Details