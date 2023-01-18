Why was Greta Thunberg Arrested? Greta Arrested For Coal Mine Protest

Greta Thunberg, a climate activist, was arrested alongside other activists during rallies against demolishing the German coal hamlet of Luetzerath. The Swedish activist was detained while protesting at the Garzweiler 2 opencast coal mine, where she sat near the pit’s edge. According to authorities, the entire group will be released later.

What Happened to Greta Thunberg?

Greta Thunberg, a climate activist, was arrested alongside other activists on Tuesday during rallies against demolishing the coal hamlet of Luetzerath. Still, the entire group was released later that day, according to police. “There’s no reason to keep them for days on end. “It could take hours, or they could go right once,” a regional police spokesperson in Aachen stated of the entire crowd of demonstrators. Thunberg was detained while protesting at the Garzweiler 2 opencast coal mine, around 9 kilometres from Luetzerath.

Why was Greta Thunberg Arrested?

Following the group’s march on the coal pit, authorities feared that the “masses of demonstrators” could set the ground in motion after recent rains had loosened it. Officers intervened, removing people from the “risk area” and detaining them; one was Thunberg. “She didn’t fight back,”. Thunberg was the speaker at the event on Saturday, and he said she “unexpectedly” returned to protest on Sunday when she was held for the first time. According to Reuters, police indicated the group carried on Tuesday.

Thunberg was among hundreds of activists and protestors who took part in weekend rallies against the razing of a German town to make room for an expansion of the coal mine.

RWE intends to construct a 1.5-kilometre perimeter fence around the community when the eviction is completed, shutting off the village’s buildings, streets, and sewers before they are razed. For climate campaigners, the expansion of the coal mine is crucial.

They said burning coal for energy would increase gas emissions and violate the Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming above pre-industrial levels. Lignite is the most polluting fossil fuel.

