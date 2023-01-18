Juvenile arrested after teen found stabbed in laneway

After a teenager was found stabbed in a laneway between two Carrigaline homes, a juvenile was taken into custody. Check out the specifics of what transpired in Carrigaline Laneway.

Stabbing in Carrigaline Laneway:

The young teen was stabbed in Carrigaline Laneway. After a late-night knife incident occurred in the town on Monday, he was taken to CUH where he is still being treated.

The incident is being investigated by Gardai right now. This morning, the laneway between the houses where the stabbing happened is still closed off.

As Gardai prepared to conduct a comprehensive forensic investigation, the bottom of the alley was partially covered with a tarpaulin.

It’s speculated that the initial draw may have been a local residence.

What occurred in the neighborhood of Church Hill?

Just before 11:30 p.m., the incident occurred in the Church Hill area. m. The teen appeared to have sustained multiple stab wounds during the stabbing, which occurred at a home in Carrigaline.

A male juvenile was detained after being arrested and brought to the Togher Garda Station.

“Garda are looking into an alleged assault that occurred on January 16, 2023, at a residence in Carrigaline, County Cork,” a Garda Sóchána spokeswoman said.

“During the incident, a man in his late teens sustained numerous apparent stab wounds. He was subsequently taken to Cork University Hospital, where he is currently receiving care.

“A male juvenile was detained at the Togher Garda Station under Section four of the Criminal Justice Act nineteen eighty four after being arrested by Garda at the scene. “.

