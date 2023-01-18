How Diane Judge died? Mexico Judge Was Shot Killed By Her Husband

According to authorities, Diane Albert was shot dead by her husband before turning the pistol on himself on Friday, November 25. Diane Albert, a judge for the Village of Los Ranchos, was discovered dead beside her husband, Eric Pinkerton, 63, and many of her pets inside their home after a friend got a troubling message from her husband.

How Diane Judge died?

According to investigators, she was shot dead by her husband, who then turned the pistol on himself, but not before leaving an unsettling message for a friend. According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, Village of Los Ranchos Municipal Judge Diane Albert and some of her pets died in a suspected murder-suicide by her husband, Eric Pinkerton. Albert, 65, and Pinkerton, 63, were discovered Friday after a friend of the pair reported getting a “troubling letter” from Pinkerton, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Jayme Fuller.

Evidence For the Murder:

“He left a voicemail to his friend indicating that he murdered his wife, his dogs, and his cat. And he’s about to murder himself,” according to a dispatch cobbled together by KOAT-TV. According to NBC News, the sheriff’s office confirmed the information. Over the weekend, city officials lamented her loss. “We are heartbroken to learn of Diane Albert’s untimely death as our elected municipal judge,” “She was a longstanding resident of Los Ranchos, a brilliant legal mind, and a friend.”

What does the Investigation Say?

According to the Albuquerque Journal, Albert was also a practising patent attorney. Albert’s neighbour, Joe Craig, told the newspaper he was surprised by her death. Craig, the Friends of Los Ranchos president, worked on the planning and zoning commission for numerous years. “She’s a lovely lady,” he remarked. “I’ve never seen a cruel bone in her body before.” If you have suicidal thoughts or are in a mental health crisis, call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis therapy. If you live outside the five boroughs, call the Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or visit SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

