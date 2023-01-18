French Nun, World’s Oldest Known Person Dies at 118

French Nun who was known to be the oldest known person on the entire planet until she recently died at the age of 118 and certainly the death happened in a very natural manner, while she was sleeping at her nursing Home the death happened on the 17th of January 2023 while she was 118 years old and the oldest known person on the planet. She was a known personality and created a lot of impact through her birth on the 11th of February 1904. She was one of the oldest people ever living on the planet and has seen a lot of changes in the entire world, starting from the two world wars. She has been a very great person and one of the most successful individuals and persons.

French Nun Death Details

French Nun recently died on the 17th of January 2023 while she was 118 years old and at her nursing Home. She was the oldest known person on earth, and when she died, she was sleeping and died a very simple natural death and did not have any problems or diseases known to her. The exact cause for her death would be natural reasons of age, as she did not survive more than that. Death was estimated to happen as it was obvious that she would not survive more than that, so the doctors estimated that her body would not be able to survive more than that as the organs aged, so they would stop working after a certain period.

Cause of Death of French Nun

French Nun died on the 17th of January 2023 at 118 years old, and she was the oldest known person on Earth. It was very interesting news as the people wanted to know about the details and what had happened to her. The exact reason for which the death happened was age as she was sleeping in the situation when she died in the nursing home; the death happened of natural causes, and she did not face any particular serious problems and died in natural ways and did not have any particular problems in her body. The doctors also stated that the organs kept deteriorating, and she couldn’t survive more as the body aged.

Life Details of French Nun

French Nun was born on the 11th of February 1904 in the southern part of France, and her entire career, she served as a nurse and was well known as sister Andrèe. She was a very well-known individual through her early days, and she also was a very good individual as no one in her family was living. Obviously, she also did not want to survive more than that and regularly said that she wanted to visit her brother in heaven as her brother had died. She knew she was the oldest living person on earth after the Japanese individual of 119 years of age died last year. It was known to her that she was the oldest known person on Earth.

Other essential details are available

There have not been any details available about the family and how she was living in the present situation, as there were no details available about her personal life. It was also noted that when she was very used to staying in the nursing home, many women regularly cared for her. The word the family directly represented in a part that there was no family with whom she had. Apart from the ages, she could understand everything that was said to her. She was the oldest known person on the planet and a very good individual throughout her life. It was sad news for the entire planet to know that such a famous personality had died of natural causes.

Read Also – Zach Smith, 11 Month Old Girl Missing, Last seen with him