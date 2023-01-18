Amber Alert Issued For Darla Steve Today In Texas: Check Out Here To More Details

Amber Alert Issued for Darla Steve:

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for an 11-month-old Midland child who authorities believe is in grave or immediate danger.

Darla Steve, 11, was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Monday in Midland, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. She has brown eyes and black hair and is Caucasian.

Zach Smith is in connection with her disappearance, according to police. He is described with brown eyes and brown hair, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 167 pounds.

Smith is thought to be driving a grey 2022 Dodge Ram 3500 with the Texas registration plate SDD9435.

Anyone with information that will assist in the child’s location is asked to contact 911 or Midland Police at 432-685-7110.

What is Amber Alert?

Has a child ever been abducted in your neighbourhood? If that’s the case, you may have heard about it while watching TV or listening to the radio. When such tragic situations occur, notice is frequently conveyed through special news bulletins known as AMBER Alerts. AMBER Alerts began in 1996 as a collaboration between local law enforcement and broadcasters in Dallas, Texas. The kidnapping of Amber Hagerman, nine, from Arlington, Texas, fueled their efforts. In many situations, law enforcement officials believed that alerting the public as soon as possible about abducted children would result in their safe return. With the assistance of thousands of members of the general public,

How does an Amber Alert Work?

The AMBER Alert programme has grown into a nationwide network of law enforcement agencies and broadcasters working together. AMBER Alerts are distributed by electronic highway signs, text messaging to mobile phones, digital billboards, the Emergency Alert System, NOAA Weather Radio, and a variety of Internet search engines and websites, in addition to television and radio stations. When a child is kidnapped and police are notified, an abduction meets AMBER Alert criteria and can be broadcast to millions of people in minutes. AMBER Alerts effectively expand the hunt for a missing child from a few hundred law enforcement professionals to potentially millions of people in the general population.

