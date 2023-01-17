Selena Gomez Befitting Reply to Body Shamers following Golden Globe Appearance

American singer and actress Selena Gomez recently became a victim of body shaming on social media. The singer was criticized for her red-carpet look at Golden Globe Awards 2023. On Tuesday, she responded to body shamers who criticized her after she walked the red carpet at the Golden Globe 2023.

Selena was dressed in a strapless black, plum velvet gown with puff sleeves and a long train for the event. The gown looks dramatic with the purple puff sleeves that she paired with tall strappy black heels and a natural makeup palette. Her silver drop earrings added glamour to the outfit.

Selena Gomez on social media drained several body shaming comments that came her way after the show. Recently the singer came live on Instagram with her younger sister Gracie Elliot Teefey and conveyed her opinion about gaining weight.

She said: ” I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed nyself during the holidays,” afterwards asked her sister, Teefey, “I mean… right?” to which Teefey replied, “Yeah!”. She then began laughing, saying, “But we don’t care,” as the E! News reported.

Her sister Gracie, Gomez’s date for the award, wore a classic gold gown with matching Mary Janes and a tiny gold purse. Gomez, who is 20 years older than her sister, shares a beautiful bond with her sister.

However, Selena was nominated for the best performance by an actress in a television series for her role in Hulu’s ‘Only Murder in the Building’. Although she did not receive the award, it goes to Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary.

This was not the first time Selena was criticized for body shaming prior. Also, in April 2022, Selena responded to being judged for her appearance.

At the time, she responded: “Honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway… ‘You’re too small,’ ‘you’re too big,’ ‘that doesn’t fit,’ na-na-neh-nehhh… I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Byyye!”

