Marine Biologist Lecturer, Robin Aiello died Suddenly: Death Reason Revealed

Marine Biologist Lecturer Robin Aiello, who won the Australian Eco Warrior Award, dies suddenly. On Friday, January 13 2023, Robin Aiello took her last breath in Massachusetts, USA. Her brother confirmed her death on her Facebook page with a letter from Robin stating that she does not want a funeral and wishes to celebrate her life in her unique way.

The letter reads: “My dearest friends – I have loved you with all my heart, and will miss laughing and crying with you. But I will still be here for you when you need me – just look out to the ocean and know that I am close and that I am still loving you. Thank you for being such an amazing collection of souls, each with your own special spirits that have added so much to my life. It has been an amazing life, and I have loved every minute (well, almost every minute). Do not cry – but instead, find something really funny and have a massive belly laugh – I will hear you and laugh along with you. Be well, stay well and know that you still have a friend ‘out there’ who loves you very much!”

Death Reason Revealed

Her family released a statement which stated that she died due to a cardiac condition. Her sudden demise shocked her family, friends and relatives. This was not the first time Robin experienced a heart problem; she also underwent substantial open heart surgery 12 years ago. But at that time, she won the battle and continued her extraordinary life.

A More About the Marine Biologist, Robin Aiello

Robin Aiello, a native of Cairns, Queensland, Australia, spent almost all of her life in or near the oceans. She studied at Philips Academy and earned a degree in evolutionary biology and marine biology from Harvard University. Robin shares her childhood with her sister Brooke Devine and brother Lloyd Paul Aiello.

Robin was a Marine Biologist Lecturer at Silversea Cruises, a Silver Explorer Expedition Cruiseship and an Expedition Leader at Wild Earth Expeditions (Sydney, Australia).

After completing her education, she spent nearly four months in Antarctica, sleeping on the ice and two weeks living underwater in the Caribbean sea. She spent almost all her life diving with thousands of sharks, snorkelling with minke whales and cave diving in the Pacific ocean.

As a marine biologist, Robin travelled almost all of the world’s continents, including Antarctica, the Artic, the Caribbean, South America, the Great Barrier Reef, the South Pacific, Southern and Western Africa, the British Isles, the Indian Ocean and French Polynesia.

In 1992 she came to Australia and began working as a coral reef researcher and instructor at various Australian research institutions. She has worked on adventure cruise ships since 2004 and operates her own environmental consultancy business.

Tributes Surfaced Online for Robin Aiello

Following the news of her demise made public internet poured with her rest in peace messages. People in large numbers are paying tribute to her. Our condolences and support are with her family members and loved ones. May god give her eternal peace forever.

Thomas, while recalling his memories, wrote: “I was deeply saddened to hear that we have lost one of the most amazing women I have ever met. Robin Aiello, you were not only one of my best “mates” and an incredibly passionate and lovely human being, but you were our “own” exceptional “snorkel guide extraordinaire” and one of the most knowledgeable and best lecturers I have ever met.

I feel privileged that I got to share many incredible moments with you. Memories that will last forever. You will be missed by all that knew you, my friend. I am heartbroken. The ocean won’t be the same without you in it. I will see you out of the blue….RIP sista”

Caroline expressed her condolence: “My heart is so heavy today…as we lost another bright star from our amazing life at sea… Robin Aiello. I was such a broken heart when I met her..and she took me under her fabulous wings and guided me.

Ben Cruz wrote: “May you Rest in Peace Robin Aiello 🙏🏻. You’ve become the angel of the Expedition 😇. Guide whoever wields the steering wheel of the ship every time there is bad weather they encounter.”

One of the worst things anyone can go through in life is losing a loved one. Any journey must have a destination at the end. The person’s time on earth has regrettably ended now that they have died.

We wish her eternal peace and send our thoughts and prayers to her loved ones, family, and friends. May she rest in peace.

