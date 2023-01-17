How Did Ravi Srinivasan Die? TIFF Programmer Died At 37

Ravi Srinivasan, the Toronto International Film Festival’s (TIFF) senior manager of festival programming, died over the weekend. He was 37.

Who is Ravi Srinivasan?

Srinivasan, born and raised in Sarnia, Ontario, and has Indian and Filipino ancestors, studied film at Wilfrid Laurier University and film production. He was a Hot Docs international programmer, the founder of the South Western International Film Festival, and the senior programmer of National Canadian Film Day. Srinivasan has been a member of the TIFF programming team since 2013. At his death, he was senior manager of festival programming, concentrating on presenting feature films from South Asia, the Philippines, and Canada.

How Did Ravi Srinivasan Die?

Ravi Srinivasan, the Toronto International Film Festival’s senior manager of festival programming and a “champion” of Canada’s film community, died at age 37. “We are grieved and horrified to learn of our colleague and friend Ravi Srinivasan’s untimely passing. Ravi was known for his passion, compassion, and the joy he gave to the cinema as a programmer, advocate for filmmakers, and director of his hometown’s film festival in Sarnia,” said Cameron Bailey, executive director of TIFF, in a statement late Sunday.

Tributes to Ravi Srinivasan:

“I’ve had the privilege of working with Ravi for a decade, Bailey said in a statement. “I’ve always liked his insightful viewpoint on films, but what I enjoyed most was his sense of humour and compassion for everyone. Ravi accepted the intricacies of life, cinema, and people. We will miss him terribly.”

The South Western International Film Festival’s founder has died. Ravi Srinivasan died unexpectedly over the weekend. He was 37 years old at the time. SWIFF was founded and launched by Srinivasan in 2015. At the time, the Corunna native told Sarnia News Today that he hoped the event would grow into something that would bring tourists to Sarnia annually, featuring film, other visual arts, and music. The Imperial Theatre hosted the eighth yearly SWIFF in the fall. Srinivasan worked as the Toronto International Film Festival’s senior manager of festival programming and as a senior programmer for National Canadian Film Day. For his contributions to the community, he was selected to the Mayor’s Honour List in 2016.

Read Also – Braydon Johnson’s Missing Case: What Is The Mystery?