How Did CJ Harris Die? American Idol Candidate Is No More

CJ Harris, a former American Idol candidate, died on Sunday, January 15, at 31, in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama. He was 31 years old. On Sunday night, he allegedly had an “apparent” heart attack. Following the medical incident, he was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Sadly, the vocalist did not survive. CJ Harris’ career took off once he made it to American Idol despite being rejected by several competitions in the past. Following that, he competed in the 13th season of the iconic American singing reality show.

How Did CJ Harris Die?

In 2014, the singer was featured on a reality television show and made it to the top six. He later befriended Darius Rucker, who became his mentor.

Who is CJ Harris?

Curtis “CJ” Harris, an American singer from Jasper, Alabama, finished sixth in the thirteenth season of American Idol. “In Love,” his debut single, was released in 2019. Harris, who grew up in Jasper, Alabama, spent working for his grandfather, whom he considers a mentor. He began studying the guitar instrument with only three strings handed to him by his grandfather. Harris is also a pianist. AL.com describes his musical genres as “earthy roots rock with blues and country overtones.” His early musical influences included Usher, Keith Sweat, and Darius Rucker. Ray LaMontagne, The Allman Brothers Band, and Keith Urban are his other favorite musicians.

What is CJ Harris’s Cause of Death?

His admirers, followers, and colleagues posted emotional condolence messages on social media.

