Did Al Brown have a wife? How did Al Brown Die?

Al Brown was a famous actor in The Wire. He passed away on January 13, 2023, at the age of 83 years. He had gained popularity for playing a role in the HBO crime drama series, The Wire as Stanislaus Valchek, police commissioner for the Baltimore Police. In this article, you can check all the details about Al Brown.

Details about Al Brown

After playing the role of Stanislaus Valchek in the HBO crime drama series The Wire, Al Brown became famous. He played the character of the commander of the Polish-American Southeastern District.

His date of birth is still unknown. He was born in Colon, Panama. At the time of death, he was 83 years old. He made excellent relations with different Democratic organizations and political persons near City Hall.

The reason behind the death

At 83, Al Brown passed away on January 13, 2023. According to his daughter and family members, Brown was suffering from Alzheimer’s for a long period, which eventually led to his death.

One of the official people who manages his Facebook page also confirmed the death news through the Facebook page “My name is Michael. I manage Al’s Facebook page. I am sad to inform you that angels came for Al yesterday, Friday, January 13, 2023. May his memory bless his family, his friends, and each of you. This page will remain as a testimony to Al’s work and love for his fans.”

Net Worth of Al Brown

Al Brown was a very famous actor in the HBO series the wire. Approx $10 million was his net worth.

Family Details of Al Brown

There is no specific information about his parents; the professional details are unknown. Al Brown married Winifred Marie Lyon. They got tied the knot at Cambridge. Mary Cynthia Lyon Radcliffe is the name of her daughter. Specific details of his wife are not mentioned yet.

Ethnicity and Nationality

Brown holds Panamian nationality, and he was born in Colon, Panama. His ethnic details are not available yet.

Read Also – Who does Janelle Monáe date? Are Tessa Thompson and Janelle Monáe together?