Brian Mann, achiropractor from Alabama, is accused of attempting to murder his wife with lead-laced medications.

According to reports, an Alabama chiropractor who was charged with trying to kill his estranged wife by poisoning her with lead-tainted vitamins was released on bond last week.

According to court documents obtained by local network WHNT, Brian Mann, 34, was charged with attempted murder for allegedly allowing his wife, Hannah Pettey, to “unwittingly eat particles of lead” when the two were going through a divorce. On Friday, Mann was released on a $500,000 bail.

Pettey, 24, had to spend two months at University of Alabama Birmingham hospital getting better from lead poisoning as a result. Days after being released, she filed for divorce in March, according to the Hartselle Enquirer.

In September, 34-year-old Mann was detained. Mann reportedly informed his wife that the pills he provided her from the end of the summer of 2021 through the winter of 2021–2022, “would improve her immune system,” according to documents submitted by Pettey’s attorney, Jerry Knight.

According to the Hartselle Enquirer, Mann is also accused of possessing five life insurance policies with a combined benefit of $1.3 million that were payable upon the death of his wife. Additionally, he allegedly requested two more insurance policies worth $1.05 million each in December, but they were turned down.

In order for Mann to be able to support his daughter and estranged wife financially, a judge reluctantly agreed to release him from custody on a highly restrictive $500,000 bond on Friday.

According to court records, Judge Charles Elliott stated that “so much as a speeding ticket” would result in his rearrest.

Following his arrest in September, Mann, a resident of Hartselle, was initially released on a $500,000 bond. In order to ensure that he wouldn’t leave the country, he had to give up his passport as part of his bond.

According to WHNT, he was returned to custody when he refused to give authorities his passport. Authorities are still waiting to receive the passport.

Elliot acknowledged at a hearing on Wednesday that he was “at a crossroads” regarding the disturbing case — the longer Mann was imprisoned, the longer his wife and daughter were left without his financial support.

Currently, Mann is $8,000 in arrears on his obligations. According to WHNT, the judge explained that he had to make a decision that was fair and balanced, taking into account both the risk that releasing Mann posed to the public’s safety and Mann’s wife and daughter’s ability to put food on the table.

According to court records, the couple’s divorce process has been suspended pending the conclusion of the criminal investigation.

A lawsuit from November names Mann as a defendant. The chiropractor allegedly hurt the patient during a visit, causing significant back pain, incontinence, and the inability to walk, according to the Hartselle Enquirer. The patient then filed a malpractice claim in 2020. The woman claimed that she was hospitalised due to persistent back issues.

After six o’clock, Mann is not allowed to leave his house. m. or prior to eight a.m., and he will still have to spend every weekend in jail starting at 4 p. m. Friday after 4 am until 8 am. m. As required by the terms of his release, on Monday morning.

He is also forbidden from speaking to his wife and is required to wear an ankle monitor. Additionally, he cannot consume alcohol, and he is subject to sporadic drug tests. On October 1, Mann’s trial is anticipated to begin. 8.

