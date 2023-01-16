Who was Shaun Robinson married to? Who is Shaun Robinson’s Husband?

Shaun Robinson is a famous television host, actress, producer, author, philanthropist, and television personality. Shaun Robinson is well-recognized for hosting 90 Day Fiancé, Access Hollywood (1999–2015), and spin-offs (2016–present). Shaun won Emmy Awad for the Entertainment Hall of Fame and her live coverage of A Grand Night in Harlem for Black Sports. In 2022, Shaun Robinson appeared in the “Darcey & Stacey” show as host.

The first time I interviewed Jamal, he seemed reticent about sharing his feelings about his mom and Usman’s relationship. Now, he’s much more open about his true feelings, seemingly vindicated by their breakup. #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter https://t.co/9pCdBGxF2I — Shaun Robinson (@shaunrobinson) January 15, 2023

How old is Shaun Robinson?

Shaun Robinson’s age is 60 years. Shaun Robinson was born in Detroit, Michigan, United States to Wiley Robinson. Shaun’s birth date is July 12, 1962. Shaun Robinson’s zodiac sign is Cancer. Shaun Robinson did her school at Cass Technical High School and graduated from Spelman College. Shaun Robinson’s nationality is American.

Who is Shaun Robinson Husband?

Shaun Robinson’s marital status is divorced. Shaun Robinson husband’s name is Darryl Hamilton. Shaun and Darryl married in 1994. Darryl Hamilton is an American baseball outfielder. He played in MLB (Major League Baseball) for Texas Rangers, Colorado Rockies, San Francisco Giants, Milwaukee Brewers, and New York Mets. Shaun Robinson and Darryl Hamilton divorced shortly afterwards. Thereafter, Shaun never married.

What is Shaun Robinson famous for?

Shaun Robinson began her career in 1968 with the “Operation: Entertainment” show as an Operation Entertainment Girl. Shaun Robinson also acted in many film and television series, including America’s Sweethearts, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Bruce Almighty, Any Day Now, Last Man Standing, Games People Play, Studio 60, Jessica Paré Can Eat Whatever She Wants, Dr. Dolittle 2, and more.

Shaun Robinson has served as host, presenter, co-host and guest host on a number of television shows, including 90 Day Fiancé, 90 Day: The Single Life, Real Husbands of Hollywood, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, 8th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards, The Contender, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, 90 Day: The Single Life, American Dream: Detroit, and more.

