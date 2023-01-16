The cause of death of TikTok Grandma Holla aka Helen Davis has been revealed

TikTok Grandma Holla, aka Helen Davis, who was known for her hysterical videos on different social media platforms, particularly on TikTok, passed away at the age of 97. Grandma Holla took her last breath on Sunday, 15 January 2023. Her granddaughter confirmed her death news in a live video on the Facebook page of Lottery Frappe and Laughs. Grandma Holla’s fans and followers are deeply saddened to hear the devastating news shared by her granddaughter. Social media is thus filled with loads of tribute and heartfelt messages from her fans and loved ones.

Explanation of the Cause of her Death

According to the information available from some sources, Grandma Holla died after battling advanced cancer. Her fans and followers are saddened to hear about the demise of their favourite star.

Who was Grandma Holla? All about the TikTok Star

Helen Davis, aka Grandma Holla, was a well-known TikTok star recognised for speaking her heart in her hilarious video. Her granddaughter recorded and posted her video on different social media platforms. Grandma Holla rose to fame after R&B singer Toni Braxton shared one of her video clips on social media. After this, Grandma Holla gained millions of followers and a huge fan following.

Most of her videos were the conversations she had with other people at her home, where she gives commentary on various topics, including relationships, celebrities and healthy eating.

Tributes Surfaced Online for Grandma Holla

Derek Mallow, on social media, wrote: Please let us know when the service will be! I’m sending flowers for Grandma Holla!

Sachaneen Hodo-Grant wrote: Oh Noooo!!! I’m So Sorry To Hear!!! She Has No More Pain!!! Blessings. Love You, Family!!! Rest In Heaven, Queen!!!

Melba Moore expressed condolence: Condolences, family; Queen Holla was a gem to the world.

Zalayna Grant wrote: R.I.P. QUEEN HELEN DAVIS AKA GRANNY HOLLA

Prayers for her family!! Thanks, Chelle, for sharing your grandmother with us ALL!! I loved her!!

