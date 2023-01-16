How long did Chris Brown and Draya date? Are Draya and Orlando married?

Draya Michele is a famous American model, Actress, Media Personality, and fashion designer. Michelle is the owner of several fashion lines – In 2011, Draya Michelle launched the swimwear line “Mint Swim”. Draya Mitchell’s lifestyle clothing line “Fine Ass Girls” launched in 2013. In 2016 Drama Michelle launched another line of clothing, “Beige & Coco”.

What is Draya Michele famous for?

Draya Michele first rose to fame and came into the public eye for being the girlfriend of entertainer Chris Brown. Also, in 2011, Draya Michele became popular as a part of the VH1 series Basketball Wives LA. Also in 2011, Draya Michele made her scripted debut in “TV Once Will to Love” opposite Marques Houston and Keshia Knight-Pulliam.

How old is Draya Michele?

Draya Michele’s real name is Andraya Michele Howard. Draya Michele’s age is 37 years. Draya Michele’s birth date is January 23, 1985. Draya Michele’s height is 5 feet 6 inches (Approx). Draya Michele’s zodiac sign is Aquarius. Draya was born to Valeria Diaz in Reading, Pennsylvania, U.S. Draya is of Italian and African-American descent. Draya Michele’s nationality is American.

Who is Draya Michele Boyfriend?

From 2015 to 2019, Draya Michele engaged Orlando Scandrick. Draya Michele has two children with ex-fiancé Orlando Scandrick named Kniko Howard and Jru Scandrick. Draya Michele first became famous for being the girlfriend of entertainer Chris Brown.

Actress Draya Michele has been in a number of relationships, including DeShawn Stevenson, Game (2012 – 2013), Javaris Crittenton (2008), and Chris Brown (2010). Draya Michele has dated a number of guys, including Ray J (2011 – 2012), French Montana (2013), Bernard Berrian (2010 – 2011), Wiz Khalifa (2010), Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Lil’ Wayne, Jay-Z (2008) Gilbert Arenas, Fabolous, Paul Pierce (2009), and Kenyon Martin (According to sources).

What movies has Draya Michele been in?

Draya Michele made her acting career with “Basketball Wives LA” in 2011. After that, in 2013, Draya appeared on her second tv show, “Real Husbands of Hollywood”. After this, Draya Michele worked in many TV shows, including True to the Game as Cherelle (2017), Will to Love as Candice Koleto (2015), We Belong Together as Tracy Jacobs/ Laura Santiago (2018), Don Toliver – Cardigan (Music Video) (2020), The Perfect Match as Holly (2016), Til Death Do Us Part as Amanda (2017), Star as Chloe David (2018), L.A.’s Finest as Charlotte Hume (TV Series, 2 episodes) (2020), The Fight That Never Ends as Beverly Williams (TV Movie) (2021), All In as Gina (2018), Be Someone as Mia (TV Series)(2021), and more.

