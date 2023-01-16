How did things go wrong? Here is everything we know about the plane crash at Nepal’s Pokhara airport

On Sunday, Nepal’s Yeti airline crashed in Pokhara. As per the reports, there were 72 passengers in the aircraft, out of which only four people survived so far. The latest news confirmed the death of 68 people in the tragic air accident. The Pokhara crash was Nepal’s deadliest accident so far in 30 years.

What happened, and how did things go wrong?

As per the Nepal civil aviation authority, the weather was evident when the horrific accident took. The rescue operations are still ongoing. According to some aircraft accident investigation experts, the crash that happened due to mishandling and malfunctioning of the aircraft system or pilot fatigue could be the reason for the deadly crash in Nepal, which took the life of 68 people.

After the collision, Nepal’s Yeti airlines cancelled all regular flights for January 16 after the deadly incident. The Pokhara International Airport, which witnessed the tragic crash, was newly built with Chinese assistance and inaugurated two weeks by Nepal’s newly appointed Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachandra’.

An eyewitness Deepak Sahi recalling the incident, said: “We heard a loud sound and came rushing to the spot (where the plane crash happened). There we could spot a few injured people and dead bodies in the debris,”

Investigation Details from the Site

A source from the Nepal Army said that search operations are challenging to progress as the accident site lies in a deep gorge of the Seti river. The Western Regional Hospital in Pokhara are conducting the victims’ postmortem, and a medical team was airlifted from the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu to perform the autopsy.

The spokesperson Sudarshan Bartaula said that the crashed aircraft’s black box was spotted at the accidental site and handed over to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal. The rescue teams also recovered the cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder while continuing their efforts to locate four missing persons.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses condolences:

“Pained by the tragic air crash in Nepal in which precious lives have been lost, including Indian nationals. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Read Also: Haydn Charbonneau: Who Was He? Highway 11/17 Collision At Dorion Kills 18-Year-Old Man