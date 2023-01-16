How did Lieuwe Westra die? Former Cyclist Died At 40

Dutch retired pro-Lieuwe Westra died at the age of 40. Let’s take a closer look at Former Cyclist Lieuwe Westra and his cause of death.

What Happened to Lieuwe Westra?

Thomas Sijtsma, his biographer, verified the news on Sunday morning. “On Saturday afternoon, Lieuwe Westra died. “In recent years, the former rider struggled with himself and lost,” Sijtsma wrote. “Rest easy, beast,” Westra announced his retirement at the beginning of 2017, citing depression. He has since gone through a terrible period that includes divorce and selling the cycling hotel he co-founded with his ex-wife. He was discovered dead on Saturday in the Dutch town of Zwaagdijk.

What is Lieuwe Westra’s Cause of Death?

His biographer unveiled the new cover by the Dutch media. Lieuwe Westra, a former Astana and Vacansoleil-DMC cyclist, died on Saturday afternoon at 40. Former Dutch cyclist Lieuwe Westra, who won the Paris-Nice in 2012, died on Sunday at the age of 40 following a life-long struggle with depression, according to his biographer and Dutch media. Westra’s body was discovered at his business facilities near the northwest Dutch city of Enkhuizen on Saturday, according to local radio Omrop Fryslan, citing family sources.

Who is Lieuwe Westra?

Lieuwe Westra was a Dutch professional racing cyclist who competed for the KrolStonE Continental and Astana teams between 2006 and 2016. He attacked in the last kilometre, and the lead group, commanded by race leader Bradley Wiggins, could not catch up with him. He freewheeled through the finish line, sparking suspicion that he could have passed Wiggins for the lead jersey if he had kept going. He finished 6 seconds behind Wiggins. He would spend 8 seconds behind the Briton at Paris-Nice in the general classification. In August, Westra won the overall category of the 2012 Danmark Rundt, a six-stage race held in Denmark.

Tributes to Lieuwe Westra:

Tributes from the professional cycling community have already begun to flood in, including one from former teammate Johnny Hoogerland. “Hello, my friend. What have you been up to these previous few years? We are heartbroken that your life ended today. I’m sorry we couldn’t be of more assistance to you. “Get some slumber above us.” Astana Posted, We are devastated by the tragic news of Lieuwe Westra’s premature demise.

