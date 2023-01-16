How Did Jimmy Judge Die? Assistant Chief Jimmy Judge Died

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the many others in the community to know him are grieving the death of Assistant Chief Jimmy Judge today following a long and courageous battle with ALS.

How Did Jimmy Judge Die?

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and its friends are mourning the untimely passing of Assistant Chief Jimmy Judge, who died on Saturday, January 14, 2023, after a courageous battle with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). Thirty-two years of service in the department had won this beloved husband and father a dedicated following, as evidenced by the outpouring of condolences from admiring colleagues and friends on social media following his passing.

Condolences from Jimmy Judge, Colleague:

When people say “they broke the mould,” they’re referring to this remarkable man! An incredibly compassionate officer and leader, a good husband, father, and friend. We didn’t realise you’d be leaving us so soon. Jimmy Judge, may God bless you. During these trying times, may God comfort your wife and son, other family members, and many coworkers and friends. May you all find brightness during your grief. It may only be a spark deep within you in these early weeks, but let that small spark guide you through the dark mourning journey.

Let the light that has always lived in this great man expand and enlighten your paths as you stumble over the roots of pessimism and despair. In your mourning journey, that path will feel quite lonely. May the light on that path guide you all along your way, and may you turn around and discover God. Big Jimmy, rip. Thank you for having such a significant impact on my life and future. I can’t repay you for the mental judo and stability you gave me. My heartfelt condolences to his family and all in blue for your loss. May his soul rest in peace.

Cops in South Florida – We express our condolences to Assistant Chief Jimmy Judge’s family, friends, and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (FL) on his death after a valiant struggle with ALS. Asst. Chief Judge was a 30-year department veteran whose wife and kid survived. During this terrible time, our thoughts and prayers are with you all, and we thank Asst. Chief Judge for his service. RIP.

