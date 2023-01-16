How did Gino Odjick Die? Former Vancouver Canucks Is No More

Gino Odjick, a fan favourite who played for the Vancouver Canucks for eight seasons, has died. Let’s look at Gino Odjick’s death and cause of death in depth.

How did Gino Odjick Die?

Gino Odjick, a former NHL forward, died of a heart attack on Sunday. He was 52. Dina, his sister, shared the heartbreaking news on Facebook. The team’s governor and chairman, Francesco Aquilini, expressed the organisation’s condolences to Odjick’s family. “From the minute he joined the organisation, Gino was a fan favourite, putting his heart and energy into every shift on and off the ice,” “He was an inspiration to many and epitomised what it meant to be a Canuck.”

What is Gino Odjick Cause of Death?

We regret that we must notify you that Gino Odjick has died. Gino Odjick’s cause of death was stated by longtime partner Peter Leech, who was with Odjick when he died after falling before an appointment at a medical clinic. Odjick was diagnosed with Al amyloidosis in 2014, a rare blood disorder that caused abnormal protein deposits to cover and stiffen his heart. After undergoing experimental treatment in Ottawa, he defied the odds and declared himself in remission by 2017. He’d been given weeks to months to live.

Who is Gino Odjick?

Wayne Gino Odjick was a professional ice hockey left winger from Canada. Odjick started playing hockey early, but he joined a legal team managed by Joe when he was 11. He was enrolled in the 1983 Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament by a Maniwaki youth ice hockey club. Odjick played for local clubs that frequently had his father as their coach until age 15, and he primarily played for other teams from the reserves. At the time, he considered quitting hockey to pursue other interests, but he elected to try out for the Ontario-based Tier II junior Hawkesbury Hawks.

Retirement:

Odjick was dealt to the New York Islanders in 1997-98 and stayed with them until 2000. During preseason practice, he was hit in the back of the head with a puck, causing him to miss most of the 2002-03 season. Later, in February 2003, the Canadiens suspended him for failing to report to the minor-league AHL team in Utah. His last recorded appearance in an organised hockey game was as a member of the Horse Lake Thunder in 2005. Following that, he announced his retirement from professional hockey. The Thunder reached the Allan Cup playoffs in 2005 and had several high-paid ringers on their squad, including former NHL players.

