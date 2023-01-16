Daniela Ruah, is she married? Who is Daniela Ruah Husband?

Daniela Ruah is a professional American-Portuguese actress as well as a film director. Daniela is well-recognized for her work and role as NCIS Special Agent Kensi Blye in the “NCIS: Los Angeles” series. In this show, Daniela has been working from 2009 till the present. Daniela Ruah is also known for her role as Merida in the “Brave” film.

How old is Daniela Ruah?

Daniela Ruah’s age is 39 years. Daniela Ruah’s full name is Daniela Sofia Korn Ruah. Daniela Ruah was born in Boston, Massachusetts, US to Moisés Carlos Bentes Ruah and Catarina Lia Katia Azancot Korn. Her birth date is 2 December 1983. Daniela Ruah has a birthmark in her right eye, thought to be Ota’s Navas. Daniela did her school at St Julian’s School. Daniela Ruah graduated from London Metropolitan University and then from Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. Daniela Ruah’s nationality is American and Portuguese.

Who is Daniela Ruah Husband?

Daniela Ruah married in 2014 in an interfaith ceremony. Daniela Ruah husband’s name is David Paul Olsen. David Paul Olsen was the brother and stunt double of Daniella’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” co-star Eric Christian Olsen. Daniella Ruah and David Paul Olsen have two children – a son, River Isaac Ruah Olsen, born in December 2013, and a daughter, Sierra Esther Ruah Olsen, born in September 2016.

Check Daniela Ruah’s Net Worth

According to the Sources, Daniela Ruah’s Net Worth is around $7 Million. All the money Daniela Ruah has earned from her acting career. Daniela Ruah also directed some films. She also worked for some brands and companies as a model. She also worked in many commercials. Daniela Ruah has expensive cars and a big house.

Daniela Ruah Movies and TV Shows

In 2000, Daniela Ruah made her acting debut with the “Jardins Proibidos” a Portuguese soap opera broadcast by TVI. In 2012, Daniela made her film debut with the “Red Tails” as Sofia. Daniela Ruah acted in many short films like Blind Confession, Tu & Eu, Canaviais, Midnight Passion, Excuse, and Safe Haven.

Daniela Ruah acted in nine Portuguese television shows, including Filha do Mar, Elsa, Uma Mulher Assim, Dei-te Quase Tudo, Querida Mãe, Inspector Max, Dança Comigo, Casos da Vida, Tu e Eu, and A Espia. Daniela Ruah also acted in many television shows like Eurovision Song Contest 2018, NCIS: Los Angeles, Hawaii Five-0, NCIS, Guiding Light, and more.

