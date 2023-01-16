Cleveland home shooting: Who is Martin Muniz? Suspect Shot 4 Of His Family Members

Martin Muniz was arrested for the murder of four individuals in a Cleveland home shooting. Let’s take a closer look at the Cleveland incident and who Martin Muniz is.

Cleveland home shooting Explained:

Initially, a shooting spree in one Mack Court apartment on Cleveland’s west side killed three people and left a man and a child fighting for their lives in the hospital. At the scene, three people were pronounced deceased. Angelic Gonzalez, 34, her 69-year-old father, Miguel Gonzalez, and her 16-year-old son, Jayden Baez, were found dead in a Cleveland home. According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office and the police, Anthony Boothe, 48, a fourth shooting victim who had been treated at the hospital, died over the weekend at MetroHealth Medical Center. The 8-year-old daughter was also shot and was sent to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition. The toddler was still being held in the hospital, according to police on Sunday. According to the affidavit, an 8-year-old child is still in critical condition at the hospital.

The victims are as follows:

On Saturday, the Cuyahoga County medical examiner’s office certified three dead persons at the scene. Jayden Baez, a 16-year-old kid, and Angelic Gonzalez, a 34-year-old woman, also Baez’s mother. Miguel Gonzalez, 69, and Angelic’s father, Fourth victim Anthony Boothe, 48, died at the hospital.

Who is Martin Muniz?

On Friday night, a man was charged with killing four people and injuring an eight-year-old child at a residence in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre. Martin Muniz, 41, was charged with three counts of aggravated murder on Sunday, according to court filings. More charges could be filed. On Tuesday, he is expected to appear in Cleveland Municipal Court. Angelic, Miguel, and Jayden are Muniz’s sister, father, and nephew, according to police. According to Muniz’s criminal affidavit, he shot the five family members in the head in various areas throughout the house. Muniz is being held on suspicion of murdering his father, sister, and nephew in a place in the 3700 block of Mack Court.

Police Statement:

“We feel preliminary that it is domestically connected,” Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond said at the scene. Our thoughts go out to the family, relatives, and so on, and the matter is currently being investigated.” Councilwoman Jasmin Santana and Cleveland City Council President Blaine A. Griffin issued the following statement in response to the shooting: In the metropolis, death is always a loss. This is a tragic family tragedy. Our sympathies go out to the victims’ families and friends. We appreciate the quick response of our law enforcement personnel and the community in apprehending the individual accused of this heinous crime. More information will be provided to the community as it becomes available by the Cleveland Division of Police. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb also issued a statement in response to the shooting: This has been a difficult week as we deal with the wreckage left behind by yet another awful act of gun violence in our city. Tonight’s tragedy is especially tragic because it occurred at home, where a family should feel protected and secure.

