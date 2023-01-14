Who was Gogo Manzini? How did Gogo Manzini died?

The proverb “Death always takes those we love the most” is true; “Death always takes the good and the kindhearted, which is why it hurts the most.”. Death is one of the cruelest things that can happen; it takes away the people we love forever and leaves a permanent mark on our hearts. However, according to the Bible, life will last forever and all of our loved ones who have passed away will be brought back to life at some point. We have hope because of this. There is no other basis for us to think that we will one day be reunited with our loved ones.

Who was Gogo Manzini?

South Africans were shocked by Gogo Manzini’s sudden death. He was a well-known sangoma from Pretoria. Gogo Manzini is renowned for her graceful dance moves. She belonged to the group of women who were consistently vivacious, tidy, and dancing. She loved going out and having fun as well. Both her dancing and her function as a sangoma have earned her fame. She is a contemporary sangoma, but if you didn’t know better, you wouldn’t recognize her as one. In Pretoria, nobody is familiar with her.

The death of Gogo Manzini was painful. She died in one of the most memorable ways, though I realize that none of us have any control over how we pass away. In a widely shared video, the woman is shown laying in a pool of blood with two gunshot wounds in her face after being shot in the face on Tuesday night as she left a party. Even the future is uncertain, as is the reason the woman was slain.

People are cruel everywhere, but what makes it worse is that after she was shot, they were busy taking videos of her lifeless body lying in a pool of blood. The popularity of the video has caused her family great harm; the creation of content has supplanted peoples’ awareness; whenever an accident occurs, people take pictures for content. South Africans, we can do better. My dear, may she rest in peace.

