What Caused Lee Tinsley’s Death? Lee Tinsley, a Former MLB Outfielder, Died at 53

How did Lee Tinsley Die?

Lee Tinsley, a former MLB outfielder and coach, died on Thursday at 53. There was no mention of a cause of death. Tinsley died in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he is “survived by three gorgeous children,” according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. Tinsley’s brief major league career lasted five seasons, from 1993 to 1997, with the Mariners, Red Sox, and Phillies. He was second on the Red Sox in stolen bases without being caught in 1994.

The Career of Lee Tinsley:

He began the 1995 season with a 14-game hitting streak and was promoted from the bottom of the order to leadoff. In June, he also had a 15-game hitting streak. Tinsley batted.284 with 18 steals in 100 games. Tinsley later played in the minor league systems of the Angels, Expos, Reds, Western Baseball League, and Mexican League. Following his playing career, he worked as a coach with the Diamondbacks, Angels, Mariners, Cubs, and Reds. “We are heartbroken to learn of Lee’s passing,” said Reds Vice President and General Manager Lee Krall. “In and out of the game, our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Tinsley stated on his LinkedIn website that he wants to work in “scouting, management, and front office roles.” He last coached professional baseball in 2018, when he was the hitting coach for the Mobile BayBears, the Los Angeles Angels minor league affiliate. Shelby County High School in Kentucky also honoured a past standout. Tinsley was drafted by the A’s in the first round out of high school in 1987.

Coaching Career of Lee Tinsley:

Tinsley made his coaching debut as El Paso Diablos’s hitting coach. He left the organization for a year to work as a roaming outfield instructor for the Angels’ minor league system as the minor league outfield coordinator. From 2006 to 2008, he was the Diamondbacks’ first-base coach. Tinsley was named of the Seattle Mariners on December 1, 2008, a post he maintained until 2010. Tinsley worked as the Chicago Cubs’ minor league outfield/baserunning coordinator from 2011 to 2013. He was chosen manager of the Ogden Raptors in 2014 but instead elected to join the Cincinnati Reds as an assistant hitting coach.

Tributes to Lee Tinsley:

Tinsley, an outfielder, spent five seasons in the major leagues with the Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox, and Philadelphia Phillies. The Mariners and Reds verified Tinsley’s death. However, the cause of death was not disclosed. “We are heartbroken and express our sympathies to his family and loved ones,” the Mariners tweeted. The Reds also expressed their sympathies on Twitter: “The Reds feel Lee Tinsley’s death. ‘We are saddened,’ said VP/GM Nick Krall of Tinsley, Reds’ assistant hitting coach. ‘Our hearts go out to his family, both inside and outside the game.'”

