Sherri Richterich, Missing Woman found dead after 5-day search

Sherri Richterich Was A 77-year-old woman who had been missing for more than five days. Certainly, the missing happened on the 8th of January 2023, and finally, the police department directly discovered the dead body of the 77-year-old woman on the 13th of January 2023. The family members directly provided a report of missing to the local police department and certainly stated to the police department to find the woman. After a long five-day search, the woman’s dead body was discovered near a railroad, and certainly, the reasons for which the death happened are unknown. The exact cause of death is also unavailable as the proper investigation continues.

Sherri Richterich’s death details

Sherri Richterich had been estimated to be Dead on the 10th of January 2023 as she had been missing from the 8th of January 2023. Still, after a proper search, the police officers discovered the dead body on the 13th of January, 2023. The police officers determined that there was no possibility of the woman being kidnapped as there were very few chances of A 77-year-old woman being kidnapped, so the police officer knew that she might be lost or be that by five days. The reason for the death is certainly not available. The investigating department also does not discover the exact cause of death, as a proper investigation of the dead body will be done to determine that. There will also be a proper postmortem report.

Cause of Death of Sherri Richterich

Sherri Richterich certainly died somewhere between the 8th of January to the 13th of January 2023, as the police officers got the report of the missing on the 8th of January 2023. The police officers discovered the dead body on the 13th of January 2023, so the estimation of the police officers will be within these few days. As the woman had been missing for nearly five days, the possibility of survival was very less. As the dead body was discovered near the railroad, it was not in a very bad condition, so the police officers still don’t know the reason for which the death happened and as the body was taken to the forensic lab with the forensic doctors will directly state the reason for the death and when it happened.

Missing Details of Sherri Richterich

Sherri Richterich had been missing since the eighth of January 2023 after the family members directly reported to the police officers related to her Alzheimer’s and also stay at that she has been missing. There is a very high chance that she went somewhere and certainly could not return to her house due to her nature of forgetting everything due to the disease. The missing certainly happened due to her disease itself, and the police officers did not have any clue to find out where she might have gone. Certainly, after a proper investigation, they found the dead body of the woman on the 13th of January, 2023, which was sad news for the family members. If the woman had been taken care of properly, then she could have survived a bit long.

Other Important Details

After discovering the dead body, the police officers have not stated any particular statement related to the dead body as the police officers have certainly decided to wait for the report provided by the forensic department. After the forensic department certainly provides a proper report about the dead body, it will be in that situation when the police officials will provide their direct report. Alzheimer’s was the disease the woman had, which was the major reason for which she died, so there is a high chance that the forensic report will also be based upon that itself. Still, there has not been any news available and proper investigation will again be done to determine the exact reason for the death.

Read Also – Is Gerri Willis still married? Know Gerri Willis Married Life