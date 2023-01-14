How did Beth Mead’s Mum, June die? The Lionesses Player’s Mother Died

Beth Mead, an Arsenal and England footballer, has informed her mum died after a battle with ovarian cancer. Let’s go over the details of Beth Mead’s untimely death.

How did Beth Mead’s Mum, June, Die?

June Mead was diagnosed with cancer, and Beth won multiple team and individual awards, including best player and top scorer at Euro 2022. Mead on Friday to announce her mother’s death, June, on January 7. ‘At 1 a.m. on January 7th, our beautiful, compassionate, humorous Mum and Wife went away after a long and valiant battle with Ovarian Cancer.’ She died quietly, surrounded by myself, my brother, and my father.

Beth Mead’s Mum, June Medical History:

Beth Mead’s mother, June, has died following a “long and heroic battle with ovarian cancer,” according to England international. June Mead supported her daughter’s profession as she became one of the game’s biggest stars. June Mead was diagnosed with the illness and fought it for a long time. Beth Mead, 27, announced her mother’s death this afternoon. According to an Instagram post, the mother died at 1 a.m. on January 7. ‘Our hearts are devastated, there will be a piece missing forever,’ the post said.

The Personality of the Year Winner:

Beth Mead’s mother received the BBC personality of the year award. Along with the tribute, Mead included several photos of her mother, including images of her mother cheering for the Lioness during last year’s European Championship, which England won after defeating Germany in the final at Wembley. Despite having her season cut short due to an ACL injury, Mead, 27, has been honoured for her achievements on the field. In December, she was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year and received an MBE in the New Year’s Honours list, and her efforts earned her a nomination for Best FIFA Women’s Player.

Who is Beth Mead’s Mum, June?

Bethany Jane Mead MBE is a professional footballer from England. She is a forward for Arsenal Women’s Super League and the England national team. She is a gifted and prolific attacker who holds the WSL records for the most assists and the second-most goals. June won the Golden Boot, Player of the Tournament, and most assists to lead England to its first-ever major tournament success at UEFA Women’s Euro 2022. Later that year, she became the first female football player to receive the prestigious BBC Sports Personality of the Year award. She also finished second in the Ballon d’Or and UEFA Player of the Year awards.

