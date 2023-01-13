WHY DID LARA SPENCER, A GMA HOST, NEED SURGERY ON HER FOOT?

After the Good Morning America host shared a video of her physical therapy routine, you might be wondering what happened to Lara Spencer’s foot. Spencer shared a photo of her daily activities as she recovers from surgery on Wednesday, January 11. The photo was followed by a video.

Lara Spencer can be seen in the video walking in a boot as she works on her recovery. Many people sent Spencer their best wishes, but others are puzzled as to why the Good Morning America host is donning a walking boot in the first place. Let’s examine what transpired to Lara Spencer and when she is predicted to make a full recovery.

WHY DID LARA SPENCER’S FOOT DISAPPEAR?

Lara Spencer had surgery on her right foot earlier this month to repair a torn plantar plate and ligament.

Lara Spencer posted on her social media account on January 3, 2023, the day of her procedure, detailing what had transpired. The Good Morning America host shared a photo of her walking boot on social media and wrote, “Finally fixed by the magnificent Dr O’Malley at HSS today. Torn plantar plate and ligament that’s been slowly getting worse and worse. “

The top hospital in the country for orthopaedics is Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS).

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN A TORNAD PLANTAR PLATE AND FOOT LIGAMENT ARE TORN?

One of the strong ligaments on the sole of the foot, the plantar plate, is injured. A robust fibrocartilagenous structure called the plantar plate extends over the joints and covers the toes, metatarsals, and other foot bones. In order to keep the toes in place, the plantar plate becomes a crucial structure.

There is no need for surgery for all tears of the plantar plate. However, if they worsen over time, as they did in Lara Spencer’s case, it can result in serious issues like degenerative joint disease.

Following her foot surgery, Lara Spencer is undergoing physical therapy.

Lara Spencer disclosed that she had recently undergone foot surgery and also revealed that Performance Optimal Health had assisted her in beginning a physical rehabilitation program.

With her recovery, Spencer says she has tennis as one of her goals.

FOR 10 MORE WEEKS, LARA SPENCER OF GMA WILL WEAR A BOOT ON HER FOOT.

Lara Spencer revealed the specifics of her recent foot surgery while also stating that she anticipates spending additional months recovering.

“I can’t put weight on my left leg for five more weeks, if I’m lucky, and even then, I’ll still be wearing this boot for another 5,” Spencer posted on Instagram.

While recovering, Spencer has not yet indicated whether she will be making a quick return to Good Morning America. Lara Spencer will be spotted in a walking boot through the end of March 2023 if she wears one during her recovery from surgery.

Read Also – Who is Bruce Lehrmann Toowoomba Girlfriend?