Who is Elvis Presley Daughter? The Singer Died Suddenly at 54: Cause of Death Explained

Rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley’s only daughter Lisa Marie Presley died on Thursday, 12th January 2023, at 54. She was the only heir to her father’s estate. Her death news was shared by her mother, Priscilla Presley, in a statement which reads:

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,”

“She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss,” the statement added.

Lisa Marie’s Death Reason revealed

As per the information from the entertainment website TMZ Lisa suffered a cardiac arrest at her home in the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas on Thursday. She was then rushed to a nearby hospital in West Hills. About six minutes later, paramedics arrived, and CPR was performed. According to the medical staff, Lisa showed signs of life before being her to the hospital.

Who was Lisa Marie Presley? Everything About the Musician life story

Lisa Marie Presley was born to her parents, Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley and was the sole heir to her father’s estate. The American singer-songwriter was only nine years old when she lost her father, Elvis. Her father died at his Graceland mansion in Memphis, a popular tourist attraction now.

Lisa Marie began her musical career in 2003 with the album To Whom It May Concern. The album reached a Gold certification with the Recording Industry Association of America and hit the top 10 of the Billboard 200 album chart. She released another album in 2005, “Now What”, and a third album “, Storm and Grace”, was released in 2012.

Lisa Marie Presley Marital life

Lisa was married four times. In 1988 she married musician, Danny Keough. Their marriage lasted for six years and the couple divorced in 1994. She then, just after 20 days after her divorce, married pop star Michael Jackson. The high-profile wedding lasted only two years, with Jackson battling allegations of child molestation.

Presley, in 2002 married her third husband, Nicholas Cage, an actor who was a massive fan of her father, Presley. A few months after, the couple filed for divorce. She then tied the knot with music producer and guitarist Michael Lockwood. The couple finalized their divorce in 2021.

Presley had four children. Benjamin Keough, her only son was however died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27. she recently penned an essay about her grief of her son’s death by suicide which was published in People.

“I’ve dealt with death, grief and loss since the age of 9 years old. I’ve had more than anyone’s fair share of it in my lifetime and somehow, I’ve made it this far,” she wrote in August.

Recent Appearance

Lisa Marie Presley attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday to celebrate Austin Butler’s award for playing her father’s role in the drama series “Elvis”. During her interview with Entertainment Tonight, she called the performance “mind-blowing”.

“I really didn’t know what to do with myself after I saw it,” she told ET of Baz Luhrmann’s movie. “I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can’t even describe what it meant.”

Net Worth of Lisa Marie Presley

Being the sole heir of her legendary father, we would say that Lisa Marie enjoys a huge million worth. Although it was reported from sources that Lisa dissipated her father’s million-dollar fortune, and the singer died millions of dollars in debt. However, the singer inherited her father’s estate when she was nine and received her inheritance at 25. By that time, the net worth was estimated to be $100 million. However, she faces a financial crisis over a decade and her massive fortune drastically down over the years. In 2018 she also accused her business manager of poor investments leading to her losing most of her inheritance.

