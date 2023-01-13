Who is Damson Idris British actor Girlfriend?

A British actor named Damson Idris was born on September 2, 1991. The crime drama Snowfall, directed by John Singleton and premiering on FX on July 5, 2017, currently has him as the lead. In the sci-fi action movie Outside the Wire (2021) on Netflix, he co-starred as the main character.

Idris is of Nigerian descent and was born in Peckham, South East London. The youngest of six kids, he is. He wanted to be the next great football player after Cristiano Ronaldo. He also played rugby, and in 2002, when his side participated in the Queen’s Golden Jubilee, he shook her hand. Idris decided to pursue a career in acting at Brunel University London after seeing that his older siblings—three brothers and two sisters—had all chosen to pursue corporate jobs in law, business, and IT. He graduated with a BA with honours in theatre, film, and television studies. Then he continued his acting education at the famed Identity School of Acting in London where he studied with A-listers including Malachi Kirby, Letitia Wright, and John Boyega.

Personal Life of Damson Idris

Idris is a devoted Manchester United F supporter. C. Denzel Washington, an American actor, is cited as his hero. He praised Denzel as “phenomenal” in an interview with Interview magazine in 2017. I didn’t know I wanted to act, but when the opportunity presented itself, I began to research the actors that others thought were outstanding. I considered the kind of person I hoped to be. not only in their personal lives but also in their acting. He was the one who helped me achieve my goal of being a well-rounded individual who set a fine example of good taste, prestige, and class. “Idris is currently dating Lori Harvey. He revealed their relationship on January 13, 2023 by posting loving images of the two on his Instagram story.

Career of Damson Idris

He made his acting debut a little earlier in 2016, in the British thriller City of Tiny Lights (2016), where he played the small part of Hakim. He is best known for his performances as Lt. Michael Foreman in the 2017 biographical drama Megan Leavey (known as REX in the UK), Agent Denys in the 2018 action thriller The Commuter, and the co-lead role in the 2018 action science fiction film Outside the Wire.

