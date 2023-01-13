Who is Carl Bowers Cause of Death? How did the Pace Fire Rescue Fighter Die?

Carl Bowers, a Pace Fire Rescue Fighter, died. Let’s take a closer look at Carl Bowers’ death and the cause of death. Carl Bowers, a Pace Firefighter, died on Monday, Jan. 9, after suffering a medical emergency.

How did the Pace Fire Rescue Fighter Die?

Carl Bowers died as a result of a rare strain of cancer. He was diagnosed with angiosarcoma, a malignancy that develops in the inner lining of blood and lymph vessels. Bowers received chemotherapy treatment at a specialised medical centre. Angiosarcoma is cancer that develops in the inner lining of lymph and blood vessels. Although it can appear everywhere in the body, it is most commonly found in the breast, liver, and spleen. 27 With a median survival of 15 to 24 months, the 5-year survival rate is 12-33%. Local failure and metastasis to neighbouring cervical lymph nodes are prevalent. The liver and bone are the second most common sites of distant metastasis, albeit they typically occur later. Carl Bowers, sadly, died after a long fight with cancer. Carl Bowers’ death has left the community in mourning.

Funeral to Carl Bowers:

Carl’s memorial ceremony will be held at the Sanders Beach Corrine Jones Resource Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m., at 913 S. I Street in Pensacola, Florida, 32502. Shannon Bower, Carl Bower’s wife, posted a heartfelt remark on Facebook. I am astounded by everyone’s compassion and generosity, she wrote. Carl was adored. Flowers can be sent to the Pace Fire Rescue District Fire Department, located at 4773 Pace Patriot Blvd, Pace, FL 32571.

Who is Carl Bowers?

Carl Bowers worked as a firefighter for Pace. He had served the residents of Santa Rosa and Escambia County for many years. Firefighter/EMT Bowers was a very active volunteer with Escambia County Fire Rescue from 2007 to 2017. He accepted a full-time fireman career with the Pace Fire Rescue District in 2017 and has been with us ever since.

Tributes to Carl Bowers:

Megan Castor penned, “Carl Bowers once told me after a phone call, “I can’t die. You can’t establish that I can’t since I haven’t died yet—I’ll be here forever.” In some ways, he was correct. He was a funny, lovely raconteur with a peculiar and deep love for his family. There are few places where his lessons and memory will not be felt, from pumpkin pies to dating counselling and recovery. “Take it easy.”

