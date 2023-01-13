What is Greg Reed’s Cause of Death? WVSSAC Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed Died

Who is Greg Reed?

In December 2015, Reed was appointed to the West Virginia Secondary Schools and Activities Commission. Reed was the athletic director at Martinsburg High School from 2003 to 2015 before joining the WVSSAC administrative team. Reed was the head coach of four sports at Nicholas County High School from 1989 to 2003. He worked as the lady’s track and football head coach at East Hardy High School during the 1988-1989 school year.

Greg Reed Died:

Greg Reed died on Wednesday, leaving the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission and the Mountain State sports community in mourning. Reed died abruptly at Parkersburg’s Camden Clark Hospital, one of three assistant executive directors for the WVSSAC, the state’s governing authority for high school athletics. “Greg was a lovely family man who enjoyed athletics and was a committed believer of Jesus Christ who was redeemed by grace,” said WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan. “His desires will be honoured with a private family service,” the family said. “Prayers are requested for Greg’s wife Renee, his children Austin and Meagan, his stepchildren Shannon, Julia, and Andrew, and his entire family.”

What is Greg Reed’s Cause of Death?

WVSSAC crew posted WVSSAC Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed died in Parkersburg, according to MetroNews. In December 2015, Reed was appointed to the West Virginia Secondary Schools and Activities Commission. Reed was the state’s regulatory body for cross country, soccer, basketball, and baseball. There is no information on his cause of death.

