What happened to Athena Brownfield? How did we miss the 4-year-old Cyril girl? Explained

A 4-year-old child from Cyril, Oklahoma, has been missing since earlier this week.

What happened to Athena Brownfield?

Athena Brownfield has been missing, and authorities are asking the public for assistance in their investigation. Athena Brownfield has been missing, according to OHP Trooper Eric Foster. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation searched the area using infrared planes, boats, four-wheelers, and men.

How did we miss the 4-year-old Cyril girl?

Caddo County authorities are looking for a missing 4-year-old. According to sources, Athena Brownfield, 4, was last seen at home near Nebraska Avenue and 3rd Street in Cyril, Oklahoma. On January 10th, at 2 p.m., a mail carrier reported locating Athena’s five-year-old sister near their home. When the postal carrier reported the incident to the Cyril Police Department, it was determined that Athena had gone missing. Authorities request that anyone with a video doorbell camera in Cyril come to the Family Life Church and alert law enforcement. She is rather shy, according to a family member. At this point, the precise date she went missing is unknown.

Investigation Process is On:

The hunt for the missing girl was aided by dogs, according to the report. “This is a very active, and our main goal is identifying her. The next step will be to determine who is to blame. “We need to find this little kid,” stated Arbeitman. “She’s out in the elements on her own. Is that in jeopardy? Yeah. Is she, nevertheless, the sufferer of bodily harm? That remains to be seen.” The ground search lasted all day Wednesday, but it was called off after volunteers searched “the entire town,”.

Search Process:

At 4 p.m. today, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Emergency Response Team searched with the assistance of community volunteers. The OSBI added in a separate statement Wednesday afternoon that those volunteers had been released after searching the whole town, every known vacant residence, and neighbouring waterways.

On Tuesday, Athena was reported missing at 2:00 p.m. after a postal worker discovered her 5-year-old sister alone near their house in Cyril, about 70 miles from Oklahoma City.

The older girl claimed to be terrified but did not require medical attention. It’s unclear how long she was gone before her disappearance was reported. “We’re still working on nailing down an exact timetable,” Arbeitman explained. The location of the girl’s parents at the time of Athena’s disappearance has no information regarding the residence where the children were residing is currently accessible. When asked who was supposed to be watching after the girls on Wednesday morning, Arbeitman said, “That’s part of the current inquiry.” The 5-year-old has been placed in the care of a guardian.

