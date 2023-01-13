Andres Portilla, The Suspect Arrested for Serial Rapping in NYC

The NYPD has detained a man accused of three different sex assaults in Queens and is investigating whether there are any other victims. Two of the victims are young women. Andres Portilla, 28, is accused of rape, kidnapping, violence, and other offences.

Police are in Search of Andres Portilla:

Police posted images of Portilla and a car associated with the case hoping that new information may be provided. According to the NYC Police Department, the occurrences include a rape of a 15-year-old girl in September near the intersection of 85th St. and 31st Ave. Then, on December 16, 2022, at approximately 4:30 p.m., he was accused of raping another 15-year-old girl near Yellowstone Blvd. and 62nd Ave.

What Happened?

The final known attack occurred shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day. A 21-year-old lady was raped at the Queens Plaza South and 27th Street neighbourhood. Melinda Katz, the District Attorney for Queens, stated: “The violence committed on these unfortunate girls is difficult to describe. My office has urged that the offender be remanded in detention.” Portilla was apprehended on Friday morning. Anyone with information on these occurrences or this defendant is asked to call the Hotline or the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA for Spanish (74782).

What do the Officials Say?

Officials said Portilla was sighted with the first youngster he kidnapped on January 6 around 83rd Street and 25th Avenue. He was apprehended, and the adolescent was transported to the hospital. Portilla was charged with rape, kidnapping, assault, unlawful imprisonment, and endangering a child. According to authorities, he has 15 past arrests. According to the criminal complaint, Andres Portilla, 28, allegedly met the minor around September 1 and offered her to live with him. He reportedly beat the youngster and hit her with a wrench in the following weeks. According to reports, he also stabbed the teen in the leg.

According to authorities, the suspect was frightened after discovering a photo of a missing person flier on one of the victim’s phones. He let her escape and was soon apprehended by the NYPD. The 21-year-old woman’s relatives had filed a missing persons report. It was unclear how Portilla, who authorities claimed had a criminal past, allegedly got in touch with the juvenile victims. Investigators are also looking into who else he may have had communication with. A woman who lives at Portilla’s residence told police she doesn’t know the suspect, and neighbours said they didn’t either.

