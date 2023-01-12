Who was Tatjana Patitz Husband? What was the Tatjana Patitz Cause of Death?

Tatjana Patitz was a professional German model and Actress. On 11 January 2023, Tatjana Patitz died at the age of 56 in Santa Barbara, California, U.S. Tatjana Patitz rose to international recognition in the 1980s and 1990s, walking the runway and representing fashion designers in Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, and Vogue magazine. Tatjana Patitz was one of the Best Five models. Tatjana Patitz appeared in the “Freedom! ’90” music video, released in 1990 by George Michael.

Tatjana Patitz has modelled for “Next Management” agency in New York and Los Angeles, for Viva Model Management agency in Paris, London, and Barcelona, ​​for Mega Model Agency in Hamburg, for Elite Model Management Agency in Amsterdam, Munich Models Worked as a model. In 1993, Tatjana appeared in the films “Rising Sun” and in 1999 “Restraining Order”.

What was the Tatjana Patitz Cause of Death?

The news of the sudden death of Supermodel Tatjana Patitz is coming to the fore. Supermodel Tatjana Patitz died suddenly on 11 January 2023 at the age of 56 in Santa Barbara, California. Tatjana Patitz’s cause of death was breast cancer. After hearing the news of Tatjana Patitz’s death, her fans are searching for her on Google. There has been a wave of tweets on social media as well due to his fans paying tribute.

Tatjana Patitz was born to her parents on 25 May 1966. His place of birth was Hamburg, West Germany. Tatjana Patitz’s height was around 5 feet 11 inches. Tatjana’s hair colour was dark blond, and her eye colour was bull. Tatjana Patitz’s nationality is German.

Supermodel Tatjana Patitz, who appeared in the Freedom ’90 video and on many Vogue covers, has died. She was 56. https://t.co/6H8ONJxcw2 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) January 11, 2023

Who is Tatjana Patitz Husband?

Tatjana Patitz married in 2003. Tatjana Patitz married Jason Johnson, but their marriage only lasted for six years. Tatjana and Johnson divorced each other in 2009. Tatjana also has a son named Jonah Patitz. Tatjana Patij loved her son very much and took care of her whole world. After the divorce of Tatjana Patitz, she lived with her sister Sophie Pollmann and her son. Tatjana Patitz has not been in a relationship with anyone again, nor has she married anyone.

How much was Tatjana Patitz’s Net Worth?

Tatjana Patitz was a popular supermodel. She used to work for many companies. As a model, Tatjana Patitz did many photoshoots and also did many television commercials. Tatjana also appeared on the cover page of Bahutse magazine. Apart from this, Tatjana Patitz also acted in some films and television shows. According to the sources, Tatjana Patitz’s net worth was around $57 million.

Read Also:- David Duckham, the former England and Lions back, has passed away at the age of 76: Death Cause Explained