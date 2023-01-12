Rock legend Jeff Beck dies at 78 after contracting bacterial meningitis suddenly

Rockstar Jeff Beck’s Cause of Death Revealed

Rock legend and guitarist Jeff Beck died at 78 after battling bacterial meningitis, a dangerous illness affecting the brain and the inside of the bones. His family announced the devastating news in a statement to US Weekly on Wednesday, January 11, a day after the iconic rockstar’s death.

The Family on Twitter wrote: “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,”

The family members also requested people respect their privacy.

“His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss,” the statement concluded.

All About the iconic Musician Jeff Beck

Jeff was born on June 24, 1944, in Surrey, England. In his immensely successful career, Beck won eight Grammy awards and was inducted into the Rock and Hall of Fame twice. In 1965 Beck replaced Eric Clapton and started his 20-month ride with The Yardbirds. When he was a member, the group recorded several hit songs, including “Heart Full of Soul,” “Evil Hearted You,” “Over Under Sideways Down,” and a cover of Bo Diddley’s “I’m a Man”. However, Beck only made one album with the group. Later Beck was fired from the group for his imperfections and hot temper during the US tour.

In January 1967, Beck formed a group including Rod Stewart on vocals, Ronnie Wood on bass, Nicky Hopkins on piano, and Aynsley Dunbar on drums. But in 1969, he disbanded the group and later regretted his decision. The group was again reformed in 1970, featuring vocalist Alex Ligertwood, keyboardist Max Middleton, drummer Cozy Powell and bassist Clive Chaman.

In 2015 Beck was placed at no.5 by Rolling Stone on its list of the 100 Greatest Guitarists. In his professional career, Beck scored six Best Rock Instrumental Performance Grammys, one Best Pop Instrumental Performance award, and another Grammy for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals. He recently finished a tour of his album “18” with Johny Depp, despite his trial against Amber Heard in May.

Tributes Paid to Jeff Beck

After his demise, social media is filled with rest-in-peace messages. People in large numbers are paying tribute to the soul. May god give him eternal peace forever.

Ozzy Osbourne on Twitter wrote: “I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of @JeffBeckMusic’s passing,” “What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans. It was an honour to have known Jeff & an incredible honour to have him play on my most recent album, #PatientNumber9. Long live #JeffBeck.”

Gene Simmons wrote: “Heartbreaking news to report the late, great Jeff Back has sadly passed. No one played guitar like Jeff. Please get ahold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness. RIP.”

Simmon’s bandmate Paul Stanley paid tribute: “WOW. What awful news. Jeff Beck, one of the all time guitar masters has died. From The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group on, he blazed a trail impossible to follow. Play on now and forever. @jeffbeckmusic.”

