Richard Osei Bonsu, Afia Schwarzenegger’s Brother, Died. Explained

Tracey Boakye and others join Afia Schwarzenegger in her grief as she uploads a heartfelt Instagram tribute about her late brother. Learn more about the death of Richard Osei Bonsu.

What Became Richard Osei Bonsu?

Afia Schwarzenegger, a Ghanaian comedian, has lost her brother, Richard Osei Bonsu. On Instagram, Afia announced her brother’s death, writing, “My brother Richard Osei Bonsu is dead. Just one week till my father turns one. Please respect my and my family’s privacy at this tough time. Thank you very much. Everything is fine. Abban, rest in peace.” Richard’s death occurs only a few days before the first anniversary of their father’s death, Mr. Augustine Adjei. The news of her brother’s death has struck Afia so hard that she has resorted to social media to pray to God for forgiveness for all of her grief. “God, please forgive me if I have offended you. “Please, God, please,” she said in the caption of a new video of her and her brother laughing.

Cause of Death for Richard Osei Bonsu:

Ghanaian actress Afia Schwarzenegger recently lost her beloved brother Richard Osei Bonsu. She broke the news in a sad Instagram post. She said she had lost Richard one week before her father died one year prior. Agya Kojo, the actress’s father, died in January last year. His cause of death, however, has not yet been made public. The actress or other internet outlets disclosed no cause of death. When sufficient information is accessible, this page will be updated. In recent news, Afia Schwarzenneger, recently condemned to jail by a High Court, has been asking for her release.

She was found guilty of contempt of court and sentenced to 10 days in prison; she must still serve her sentence. In the statement, the actress admitted that her behaviour on United Showbiz was inappropriate and requested the court to forgive her. She promised to act better in public in the future. According to Graphic Showbiz, the hearing has been postponed to January 17, 2023, by the case’s judge, Justice Emmanuel Ankamah. According to Graphic Showbiz, the court said the decision would be made on the appointed day.

Who Exactly is Afia Schwarzenegger?

Afia Schwarzenegger, born Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa in Kumasi on February 14, 1982, is a Ghanaian media star. She was fired due to allegations of extreme misbehaviour. On Okay FM, she presented the morning programme Yewo Krom; on UTV Ghana, she hosted Kokooko. She runs YouTube’s Schwar TV as its CEO. The Association of Children Homes and Orphanages in Ghana has appointed the host of The Breakfast Show, the CEO of QAS Purified Water, and the ambassador for orphans in Ghana.

She also started the domestic violence support organisation Leave2Live Foundation and the non-profit Owontaa Street Ministry, which feeds Ghana’s poor. Afia has also worked with Kasapa FM and TV Africa. She rose to prominence due to the Deloris Frimpong Manso-produced Afia Schwarzenegger TV series.

Read Also – What is Timothy Nga Cause of Death? How did Timothy Nga Die?