On Wednesday, Kenya police, in a statement, said a convoy of Kenya National Highways Authority engineers was attacked by suspected AI-Shabaab elements on the old Lapset road in Garrisa in the morning.

According to the statement made by the police authority, the engineers, while on a routine evaluation of the road, were driving in a convoy of three vehicles from Garrisa to Hailey Chinese Camp and from there to Bura East.

The suspected AI-Sahaab terrorist placed a destructive device on the road, which exploded as the convoy passed

. The first conveyance, a Toyota Hilux Double Cabin with the registration number KBV 502S, was utterly destroyed during the attack.

The other two vehicles, which were part of the convoy, immediately returned to Hailey camp following the attack.

The bombing took away the life of four KeNHA engineers, and the fourth engineer’s body is said to be entirely destroyed in the vehicle.

However, this is not the first time that AI-Shabaab militants attacked Garrisa County; prior also, in December, the same locality was targeted by a similar attack which resulted in the killing of two police officers and a non-combatant. It was reported that AI-Shabaab terrorists entered Kenya through the porous border with Somalia to execute attacks.

Last year in January also, AI-Shabaab terrorists set on fire at least eight vehicles operating at the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport (LAPSSET) highway project.

