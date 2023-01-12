Larry Swain | Cellphone store burglary suspect shot and killed

Larry Swain was shot and killed in an attempted robbery at a cellular shop. The suspect was shot at the cellular store; in this article, let’s check out more details about the suspect, Larry Swain.

Details about Larry Swain

Larry Swain, the suspect who was trying to rob a cellular shop in Harrison Township early on Tuesday morning, has passed away. 36 years old Larry Swain was shot and died in the incident, as informed by the Montgomery County Corner’s Office. Police officials were called to shoot at the Boost Mobile at 3800 North Dixie Drive on Tuesday said to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

A man and a little kid were breaking into this incident. The caller said in the call to 911: “I saw an armed robbery, there is person on the downstaris”. The caller rents an apartment upstairs and works for the company, as told by the sheriff to the news agency on Tuesday.

According to the current investigation, Detectives believe the shooter initially challenged the man before the shoot on him. Swain later travelled to a Dayton apartment with his tiny family member, and he was sent to a nearby hospital. After that, the police confirmed his death due to severe wounds.

“we are compile all the data related to this case, and we can deliver it to the prosector’s office for examination,” said the police. Another side, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office is trying to search for new data into the case.

