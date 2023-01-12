How did Charles White Die? USC Heisman Trophy winner Is No More

Charles White, a Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy, died on Wednesday. Let’s look at how Charles White died and his cause of death in greater depth.

How did Charles White Die?

Charles White, a USC Heisman Trophy winner, died at 64. According to USC, White, the Trojans’ all-time leading rusher with 6,245 yards, died. According to the school, the nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California. “He was the toughest player I’ve ever taught,” said John Robinson, White’s former head coach at USC and with the Los Angeles Rams. “In that regard, White was uncommon. He was a fantastic player who adored the game. Those are the things I recall most vividly. He was a rough guy who was also an exceptional athlete. But there’s the harshness. “Wow!” he exclaimed.

What is Charles White’s Cause of Death?

Charles White died of cancer on January 11, 2023. White, a Los Angeles native, earned the Heisman Trophy while a college football All-American at the University of Southern California.

He was drafted in the 1980 NFL Draft and spent time with the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns. While attending the University of Southern California, White played football for the USC Trojans. White received the W.J. Voit Memorial Trophy in 1978 for being the finest college football player on the Pacific Coast. He is only the second Rose Bowl player to be named Player of the Game twice. White is survived by his ex-wife, their five children, and a grandchild. The memorial service is still being planned.

Who is Charles White?

Charles White won the Heisman Trophy three times for USC and concluded his career as the Trojans’ second-leading rusher. As a freshman, White, Ricky Bell’s backup, ran for 858 yards and ten touchdowns. While captaining the Trojans, he led the country in rushing yards. White led the Trojans in rushing in each of his final three seasons. He also got the Walter Camp, Maxwell, and Pop Warner Awards following his senior year.

None have been as prolific as Charles White in the lengthy line of outstanding ballcarriers to don the scarlet and gold of USC over the last half-century. White, a bruising battering ram of a tailback, barreled his way to one of the most decorated careers in college football history, not just in USC history. The Los Angeles native led USC to a national championship in 1978, won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, and set 22 schools, Pac-12, NCAA, and Rose Bowl records during a four-year career that still stands first in USC history for overall rushing yards.

